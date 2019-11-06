Wilton H. Dorris, 89, of Lemoyne, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1930, to Lawrence and Alice (Shaw) Dorris in Arthur County. He attended school in Arthur County and graduated from ACH in 1950. Wilton joined the Navy on Jan. 26, 1948, and was stationed on the Sperry and the Rochester in the East China Sea, Korea. On March 12, 1952, he was discharged from the Navy.
Wilton married Ruby Joan Ward on Jan. 11, 1953, in Arthur at the Arthur Baptist Church. On April 12, 1952, Wilton became the Arthur County Clerk. He retired on Jan. 1, 1981, after 30 years. In 1984 they moved to Lake McConaughy to their retirement home. Ruby preceded him in death in 1999. Wilton met and married Ramona Graham, making their home on Lake McConaughy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; two sons, Clinton and Richard Dorris; and one grandson, William.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona, of Lemoyne; two sons, William Dorris, of Lemoyne, and Michael Dorris, of Lewellen; three brothers, Stanley (Phyllis) Dorris, of Pueblo, Colorado, Gerald (Helen) Dorris, of Kearney, and Melvin (Deanne) Dorris, of Genesee, Kansas; one sister, Orma Jean Hawkins, of Bend, Oregon; five grandsons, Jesse, Preston, Jeremiah, Matthew (Danielle) and Adam (Crystal) Dorris; and one granddaughter, Jessica Dorris.
A memorial has been established to the Lemoyne Senior Center. Online condolences can be given at www.drauckerfuneralhome.com, where the service will be livestreamed.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Arthur Baptist Church, Arthur, with Duane Dunwoody and Bill Forbes officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Arthur Cemetery.
Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.