Sigrid 'Sig' Haugland Wimberly Sigrid Haugland Wimberly, 97, or best known as 'Aunt Sig', died at Linden Court on June 4, 2020. Sigrid was born Oct. 1, 1922, to Jacob 'Jack' and Olivia Christine (Spinnanger) Haugland on the family farm south of Hershey where she grew up. Her mother died when she was 4, then her father married Bessie Overmier and she raised the five Haugland children along with her two girls. Sig attended country school then graduated from Hershey High School in 1939. She went on to beauty school and worked as a beautician in North Platte. In June of '42, Sig moved to California where she lived for over 60 years. She worked for the Bendix Corp., starting as a factory worker then production control planner, eventually retiring in 1974. On Aug. 24, 1943, Sigrid married William 'Bill' Harrison Shehan Jr. in Hollywood. After Bill died in '73, Sig moved to Santa Rosa and married Jay Johnston Wimberly. Following his death, Sig returned to Nebraska in 2003 to be closer to her family. While in California, Sig volunteered at hospitals and enjoyed sewing, gardening, doing craft projects, baking and watching after the neighbor's children. In North Platte, Sig continued with her craft projects, which included making beaded necklaces and kitchen scrubbies that she gave away, as well as sewing for friends and family. Sig especially enjoyed sending her gingersnap cookies to her great-nephew, Jimmy Moorhead, while he was stationed in Afghanistan. Aunt Sig and her World Wide Ginger Snap Cookies soon became famous and were featured on an episode of NET Television's The Recipe Box. She didn't win the recipe contest but was a finalist. Sig was a kind, gentle woman who loved sharing, visiting with others and telling stories of her younger days. Along with her husbands, Sig was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Olivia Haugland; stepmother, Bessie Overmier Haugland Geiken Jackson; brother, Theodore Haugland; five sisters, Agnes VanPelt, Olga Moorhead, Berdeen Olson, Nellie Rickett and Alice Odean; and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include her many nieces and nephews, Billy (Jackie) Moorhead, Jack (Peggy) Moorhead and Andy (Marcia) Olson, all of Hershey, John VanPelt of Paxton, Donna (Bill) Arnett, Rick (Dodie) Odean, and Gary (Carolyn) Rickett, all of North Platte, Jack (Pam) Rickett of Sutherland, Olinda Boslau of Lincoln, and Georgena (Alan) Arnett of Loveland, Colorado; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the San Diego Zoo or Paws-itive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
