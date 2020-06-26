Wolf, June H.

June H. Wolf, 90, of Minden, passed away June 23, 2020, at Kearney County Health Services. June was born Nov. 4, 1929, in North Platte to Noah and Hazel (Owen) Johnston. She grew up in the North Platte area and attended country school near North Platte, until briefly moving to Idaho, then back to Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Leslie O. Wolf on Oct.5,1947, in North Platte, and to this union four children were born: Loyd, Jolene, Marilyn and Scott. The family made their home in Idaho, Washington, Nebraska and Colorado. June was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kearney. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie in 2008; brothers, Ralph Johnston and Leonard Johnston; sister, Edna Cupp; and grandson, Casey Wolf. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Loyd Wolf of Springfield, Missouri, and Scott Wolf of Lincoln; daughters, Jolene (Ron) Kennicutt of Maywood and Marilyn (Dennis) Burkey of Lexington; grandchildren, Lisa Suhr, Coreen Koski, Kristin Furstenberg, Lucas Wolf, Blake Olmstead, Andrew Olmstead and Michelle Wolf; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Johnston of Kearney; sisters, Maxine Brittenham of North Platte, Beverley Befort of North Platte and Pat (Ed) Weichel of Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Home in Minden. Tributes and memories may be shared with the family at craigfunerals.com. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Mark de Kluyver officiating. The cemetery requires that face masks are worn and there will be a limit of 25 in attendance. There will be no visitation as the family has honored June's wish for cremation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
