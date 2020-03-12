Wright, Tad

Tad Alan Wright, 48, of rural Wellfleet, passed away at home on March 10, 2020. Tad was born on Nov. 13, 1971, to Dan and Cornell "Nell" (Cooksley) Wright in North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1990. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a bachelor's degree in agriculture science. He was employed as a locomotive engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad. Tad had a great love for the outdoors; it was his sanctuary. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, music and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed hobby farming, conservation, humor, pondering the meaning of things and intense speculation of, and preparing for, worst case scenarios. Above all else, Tad loved spending time with his daughters, playing songs, catching toads and teaching them about the deeper meaning of life. He was a member of the AGR Ag Fraternity, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Tad was preceded in death by his mother, Cornell (Nell) Wright; grandparents, Fred and Velma Wright, Bill Callahan and Frank Cooksley. He is survived by his daughters, Cora and Ally Wright of Maywood; father, Dan Wright (Linda Mueller) of North Platte; brother, Greg (Angelina) Wright of Valentine; sister, Jennifer (Justin) Thomas of North Platte; his girlfriend, Melinda Gartrell of Wallace; nephew, Jackson Thomas; nieces, Layla Thomas, and Harper and Hattie Wright; grandparents, Jo Callahan of North Platte and Barb Cooksley of Vista, California; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Andrew Claymon Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament, an event that Tad loved and supported. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, North Platte. The family requests everyone attending to dress in casual attire. Private burial of ashes will be at a later date at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Book signing, with family receiving friends, will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, North Platte.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Moore’s free throws ice Mullen’s first-ever state tournament victory
-
North Platte Police identify body found in pond March 3
-
Nebraska's first coronavirus disease patient is transferred to biocontainment unit
-
North Platte Police Department releases description of woman found in pond
-
Hillcrest grass fire out; firefighters take break when rain comes
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.