Wright, Tad

Tad Alan Wright, 48, of rural Wellfleet, passed away at home on March 10, 2020. Tad was born on Nov. 13, 1971, to Dan and Cornell "Nell" (Cooksley) Wright in North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1990. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a bachelor's degree in agriculture science. He was employed as a locomotive engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad. Tad had a great love for the outdoors; it was his sanctuary. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, music and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed hobby farming, conservation, humor, pondering the meaning of things and intense speculation of, and preparing for, worst case scenarios. Above all else, Tad loved spending time with his daughters, playing songs, catching toads and teaching them about the deeper meaning of life. He was a member of the AGR Ag Fraternity, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Tad was preceded in death by his mother, Cornell (Nell) Wright; grandparents, Fred and Velma Wright, Bill Callahan and Frank Cooksley. He is survived by his daughters, Cora and Ally Wright of Maywood; father, Dan Wright (Linda Mueller) of North Platte; brother, Greg (Angelina) Wright of Valentine; sister, Jennifer (Justin) Thomas of North Platte; his girlfriend, Melinda Gartrell of Wallace; nephew, Jackson Thomas; nieces, Layla Thomas, and Harper and Hattie Wright; grandparents, Jo Callahan of North Platte and Barb Cooksley of Vista, California; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Andrew Claymon Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament, an event that Tad loved and supported. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, North Platte. The family requests everyone attending to dress in casual attire. Private burial of ashes will be at a later date at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Book signing, with family receiving friends, will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, North Platte.

To plant a tree in memory of Tad Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

