Zella Mae Peterson, 83, of North Platte, died Oct. 4, 2019, at the North Platte Care Center.
Zella was born Aug. 25, 1936, at Bisbee, Arizona, to John and Frances (Lunchford) Crawford. She grew up with her brothers and sisters and lived in different states including Arizona, Colorado, California and Nebraska. In 1998, she moved to North Platte.
On Sept. 11, 1975, Zella married Ronald E. Peterson in California.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and later cared for kids in a daycare. Zella was happiest being at home.
Zella was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; and their son, Michael Peterson; her parents, John and Frances Crawford; and siblings.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Rockstad of Whittier, California; daughters, Lorena (Edward) Turley of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Kathleen Stalcup, of Norfolk, Virginia; seven grandchildren, including Anna Stacy of North Platte; eight great-grandchildren; and other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Graveside service and inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
