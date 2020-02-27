Zutavern, Print

Print Richard Zutavern, 28, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2020, in North Platte. Print was born on Jan. 5, 1992, to John and Charla (Kalina) Zutavern in Broken Bow. He was an especially happy child, adventurous, very creative and wore a constant smile. Declaring preschool too boring, he dropped out and enjoyed accompanying his dad on ranch work. Print attended Sandhills Elementary School until his family moved to Broken Bow in 2001, where he entered fourth grade. Initially that transition was difficult for him, but he soon made lifelong friends and his keen interest in shooting sports began. During his high school years, he kept busy competing in shooting sports, taking a particular liking to sporting clays. Graduating from Broken Bow High School a semester early, he enrolled in Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, on a shooting scholarship. He shot two seasons before transferring to Fort Hays State in Kansas. Print was an NRA collegiate All-American, a four-time National Sporting Clay's Association All-American and won two collegiate team national championships. After his faith and family, ranching in the Sandhills was Print's ultimate passion. In 2013, he left college to ranch full-time with his dad. Print had a strong commitment to his family's ranching heritage and loved raising cattle and caring for the land. Always looking for ways to innovate and improve, Print helped the ranch evolve and expand, even fulfilling his dream of raising a herd of mini highlander cattle, which he sold across the country. Since his diagnosis of Bipolar I at the age of 21, Print strived to manage his mental illness with his family's love and support. He fearlessly shared his experiences and struggles with that disease with those closest to him. Print's faith and trust in the Lord Jesus also matured during that time. In the spring of 2015, he met the love of his life, Kate Johnson, and they were married on Dec. 29. The couple had two children, Oakley and John, and were dedicated to raising their family to follow the teachings of Jesus. Print's sense of humor and extraordinary love of life was admired by many. He is missed by his family and friends near and far, and his contagious smile will never be forgotten. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Zutavern. He is survived by his wife Kate Elizabeth; children, Oakley Jayne and John Moses; parents, John and Charla Zutavern; sister Kalina (Zutavern) Baird, her husband Aaron, and their daughters Etta and Alma; and grandparents, Marcena Zutavern and Larry and Glenda Kalina. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Evangelical Free Church, Broken Bow. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Evangelical Free Church. Govier Brothers is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.