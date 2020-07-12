We’d like to think, after nearly four months (and perhaps yet more) on our guard against COVID-19, that Nebraska’s lawmakers will feel a sense of unity when they finally reconvene next week.
That would mean — ideally — that they’d look across our 500-mile state, recognize the peculiar economic challenges facing rural and urban Nebraskans and work out how to share our resources as best we can.
We’d like to think that.
We also know 50-mile-state thinking runs rampant in the two cities holding the Legislature’s power in their hands.
Nonetheless, we’ll lay out what we think would help rural Nebraska and North Platte the most as state senators finish the last 17 days of their coronavirus-delayed session.
» We need property tax relief. Period. And we mean relief worthy of the name, not merely the drop in the bucket called the Property Tax Relief Fund.
We recognize that COVID-19’s impact likely has dried up the surplus tax revenues needed to finance the proposal (Legislative Bill 1106) co-authored by Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha.
But they would have dried up in time anyway, from the fickle fortunes of crop and meat prices if not from coronavirus.
Groene and Linehan tried last year to fund their plan the right way — by rebalancing our state’s unbalanced fiscal stool. Our governor, and his tax shift-equals-tax increase stance, stopped that. So the pair tried this instead.
No one who understands political reality can blame them for that. But tax relief funded that way was always bound to be fleeting. Likely it’s already fled, thanks to COVID-19.
The best way to point the ball in the right direction remains the retooling of Nebraska’s state school aid formula — ensuring every district at least per-student “foundation aid” — that Groene has offered last year and this.
Senators could still make that structural change. But that requires urban senators and school leaders agreeing that Nebraska doesn’t end at Lincoln and our students and taxpayers matter as much as theirs.
Right. We haven’t seen them do that, either.
» Since there probably isn’t any money for substantial tax relief, we’d like to see senators resurrect Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s plan (LB 483) to value farm and ranch land by its income capacity instead of land sales.
It’s been sitting there since last year. Erdman has worked to refine it, as lawmakers should, to avoid pitfalls discovered during the life of a similar short-lived law in the late 1980s.
If senators want to do more than give lip service to tax relief, they could work with Erdman and still pass LB 483 this year.
» Finally, there’s Groene’s LB 1021, his “microTIF” bill and 2020 priority bill, which promises to help rehabilitate aging housing stock in North Platte but also in small towns throughout our state.
Some urban senators said they saw value in Groene’s concept before COVID-19 forced them to go home. They should, for their poorer areas also have aging homes whose owners would fix them up if they could afford it. LB 1021 could enable that, too.
Like “ordinary” tax increment financing, LB 1021 doesn’t require state funding. And Groene likewise has been working on amendments to address practical issues raised during his bill’s public hearing in February.
If the Urban Affairs Committee will quickly advance LB 1021, Speaker Jim Scheer has said he’ll ensure at least initial debate for 2020 priority bills not yet on the floor.
From where we sit, “microTIF” still could be hammered into a workable form and passed this year. We know Groene has the will to get it there. Will other senators help out?
It all depends, as always, on our current governor and lawmakers acting like we’re still “One Nebraska,” as McCook’s Ben Nelson liked to say while governor in the 1990s.
They’ve got 17 days to show they believe it.
