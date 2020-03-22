Our hearts are aching for all our community’s students at North Platte High School.
Not one of them could have imagined, as they left school March 12 for a four-day spring break, that they were breaking for the entire spring due to the specter of the novel coronavirus.
But NPHS fine-arts students who were just 24 hours away from opening “West Side Story” were the first to sense what was next.
As they prepared for their last dress rehearsal that Thursday night, they were told to go home.
Exactly seven days later, the unthinkable happened.
North Platte Public Schools closed for the rest of the 2019-20 year, the better to limit the likely spread of COVID-19.
That fate has not yet befallen students at other schools in the region, but we fear it’s just a matter of time.
Education isn’t done. It’ll be done online, to the best of the district’s ability, which ought to silence those school-ambivalent kids who might be tempted to cheer.
But the students of NPHS know what they’ve lost.
No district and state speech tournaments. No musical or spring play. No spring sports. No music contests and spring concerts.
No prom. And, most likely, no commencement.
This is a time to mourn.
Given last Tuesday’s announcement of North Platte’s first confirmed COVID-19 case — and two more cases since — we’re deeply, painfully aware that real deaths may well be around the corner here.
It would be shortsighted and irresponsible to condemn the leadership of our school district for taking a step we know none of them wanted to take.
We know very well indeed that lost proms and lost concerts are very small things compared to the risk of even one lost life.
It’s still a time to mourn.
It’s also time to start thinking, in every community in our region, about how we might make it up to our kids once all this is over.
There’s a long-lived debate over the value of extracurricular activities, which mostly didn’t exist in these parts during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
Are sports or fine arts as important as the book-learning one goes to school to acquire? Of course not.
That doesn’t mean school activities aren’t valuable. Or memorable.
Do we adults remember winning a big game? A special prom moment with a special friend? Acting, singing or playing our instruments one last time on a warm spring night, with everything we had, to our community’s heartfelt applause?
That’s what many NPHS students are mourning: lost memories, last memories, snatched away.
Some in our community are commendably thinking about what can be done for them, if it can be done before fall scatters today’s NPHS seniors to the winds.
The Telegraph plans a series of stories, “The Lost Season,” telling you about many of these kids — and their counterparts at other area schools — whatever their activities. Let us know if you are willing to share your memories and feelings with us.
Spring sports are the hardest to replace, though we hope the Nebraska School Activities Association will be creative in offering summer seasons if they’re at all possible.
We heartily applaud Hirschfeld’s in North Platte for offering to put on proms for free, if and when it’s safe, at the owners’ Harbor Lights venue at Lake Maloney.
It’s in that spirit that we strongly suggest our community consider the one group of activities most easily replaced: the performing arts.
If it’s possible to stage “West Side Story” late this spring or summer — even as a “live in concert” approach, allowing at least the songs to be performed in public — we urge that it be done.
And could we work toward a delayed “Spectrum in Sound” concert, even just before the next school year begins, so this year’s NPHS singers and instrumentalists get that last chance to perform together for us all?
Abbie Pack put it so well in our Saturday story about Hirschfeld’s offer to put on delayed proms:
“I think kids need to know the community hasn’t forgotten them, that they aren’t just stuck at home.”
We’ll all need a bright, optimistic, shining memory after this looming dark period in our local and national history.
Perhaps we adults need some hope — and a little balm for heavy hearts — just as much as our kids.
