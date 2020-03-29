An annual sign of hope — the first day of spring — arrived just after North Platte had its first confirmed coronavirus case.
Doesn’t feel much like it, does it?
Good thing that COVID-19 has no power whatsoever over the Earth’s tilt toward or away from the sun.
We’re grateful that the past winter featured several spring previews, the main perk of living in what early North Platte newsman Ira L. Bare loved to call the “banana belt.”
Spring will stay for good soon enough, though we also know the “banana belt” also can fall victim to blizzards as March ends and April begins.
Uh-huh, you might say. But how are we supposed to enjoy spring if we’re self-isolated or voluntarily quarantined or otherwise supposed to stay at home?
You need to do all that if you’re sick or if you may have been exposed to COVID-19. No way around that.
But note well that “social distancing” doesn’t mean acting like there’s zero visibility and 5-foot-tall snowdrifts all the way to Nebraskaland Days. (Yes, we’re going to be optimistic that June will be “festival month” as usual in North Platte.)
Keeping our distance from each other doesn’t mean we have to keep our distance from Mother Nature.
COVID-19 doesn’t fly miles through the air — only a few feet. And passing by someone else doesn’t mean the coronavirus is going to leap from that person and devour you in a split second with a maniacal laugh. It takes more sustained exposure at close quarters.
So might we suggest that getting ourselves outdoors at least a little during a Nebraska spring might offer the best antidote to what one might call “COVID-19 depression”?
Yes, one has to be prudent about it. It probably isn’t a good idea to wander very far from your town’s corporate limits until this is over.
And everybody showing up in the same part of the same park at the same time won’t do much for protecting each other from coronavirus over these next few weeks.
But Cody Park is a big place. Memorial and Centennial parks are decently sized, too.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 “frequently asked questions” (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) page notes that “it’s easier to keep and maintain space between others in outdoor settings, like parks.”
The CDC does recommend keeping meetings small (remember that’s 10 or fewer people at present) and limiting those you meet to relatives or friends who are also being diligent about social distancing, washing their hands often and so on.
But going outside is great, the CDC adds. “Encourage your child to play outdoors — it’s great for physical and mental health. Take a walk with your child or go on a bike ride.”
The healthier we can keep ourselves, the better chance we have of withstanding COVID-19.
So get outside.
We have sidewalks and hiking-biking trails. Even cemeteries can be pleasant places to stroll in the daytime.
Front yards. Backyards. Porches. Just about all of us in western Nebraska towns have one or more of those. They used to be quite popular hangouts in those yesteryears before TVs and headphones and smartphones and such.
What if making use of our homes’ mostly untapped, soon-to-be-green resources leads to meeting more of our neighbors across the fence?
Just stay, say, 3 feet away from the fence on each side. That’s sociable by over-the-fence standards.
The grass already is greening up. Leaves will come out. Flowers will grow. Easter will come as planned on April 12, whether we can go to church or not.
COVID-19 casts a long, enduring dark cloud, potentially the darkest for Americans since the last century’s two world wars and the Spanish flu pandemic as the first of those wars ended.
But the spring of 2020 can have a silver lining — or might we say a sunny one? — if we look for it.
You’ll probably find it outside, if you’re willing to give it a try.
