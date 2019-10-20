A quiet little park will be dedicated to our “old editor” Tuesday in the heart of North Platte.
We think its dimensions and low-stress nature would have appealed to Keith Blackledge, though he might have been reticent about having his name attached to anything.
To his former colleagues at The Telegraph, Blackledge Park — which will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Tuesday, next to Whitetail Screen Print and Cycle Sport — seems the perfect expression of our departed friend.
Blackledge, who died at age 83 on July 5, 2010, first joined what was then known as the Telegraph-Bulletin in 1951.
That was a year before Ira L. Bare, who had given his life to North Platte as a community journalist, historian and promoter since 1885, died at the age of 92.
A street bears Bare’s name on the west side of town. A park truly suits Blackledge’s memory.
Folks naturally didn’t agree with everything he wrote during his initial 1951-58 stint at this newspaper, his 1967-92 tenure as editor (after nine years away) and his 18 years of retirement.
But they liked how he expressed himself. And none could doubt his passion for beautification.
Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, one of many donors to Blackledge Park, was born as the Clean City Committee. Blackledge helped launch it in the 1970s.
He pushed to establish Fairmont Park in the 1980s on the site of a former dairy. His namesake park recycles the original site of The Connection homeless shelter.
He loved flowers but was fascinated by trees, which explains the trees below his name on the park’s entry sign.
While Telegraph-Bulletin sports editor in 1953, he wrote about how North Platte lawyer Sam Diedrichs and nurseryman Harold Weitzel had obtained Dawn redwood seedlings to plant in their yards.
The species had been thought extinct for 20 million years, Blackledge wrote, but a Chinese forester stumbled onto one in 1944. He waxed poetic about the Dawn redwood’s longevity and hardiness, saying “it has proven ability to live in almost any climate — even a Nebraska climate.”
“Neither Diedrichs nor Weitzel expect to be around to see tourists admiring the North Platte redwood forests,” he concluded. “But if all goes well in the next few thousand years — who knows?”
Half a century later, Blackledge mused about other long-lived trees in the Sunday “Your Town and Mine” column he kept writing for The Telegraph until his death.
“An old editor was sitting in a lawn chair on a perfect summer evening, listening to the last of the season’s Municipal Band concerts and looking at the sky above the picnic shelter” at Cody Park, he wrote on Aug. 6, 2006.
“More accurately, I should say, he was looking at the trees towering above the shelter with their strange, twisted shapes outlined against the slowly darkening sky.
“‘Those are big, old trees,’ he thought. ‘I wonder how old.’”
Blackledge found a line in Nellie Snyder Yost’s biography of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, noting that the site of his 1882 “Old Glory Blowout” had few trees before the City Council named it for Cody in 1927.
Thousands of elms were planted after that, he wrote, many of them Siberian elms that survived the midcentury plague of Dutch elm disease and the June 1989 tornado.
“The Siberian elm does not get much respect from tree professionals,” Blackledge wrote. “In spite of their bad reputation, I’m rather fond of those old Siberian elms.
“I suspect the odd shape of their crowns is partly the result of the need to trim away dead or dying branches over the years. On a darkening summer evening, they have a surreal quality.”
Keith thought deeply. Many who shared this community with him know what it was like to wait as he silently sought the best answer to a question or dilemma within his mind.
Blackledge Park seems designed for that. A bubbling fountain. Flowers and seedlings, optimistically planted. A small plaza and short walkway. Benches, to be joined by others and a gazebo as more donations come in.
It’s a mini-park, adding beauty to downtown without demanding attention for its own sake. Such also describes the man whom North Platte honors Tuesday.
We’d like to think he would find a place there to sit down, on a quiet summer day, and think. We hope you will also.
