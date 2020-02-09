To put it bluntly, we would like nothing better than for rural Nebraska to regain the numbers in the Legislature it once enjoyed.
But would-be “solutions” like adding Unicameral lawmakers, or restoring the second house that voters abolished in the 1930s, would be wastes of time and tax money.
Remember this title: Baker v. Carr.
In this 1962 case, the U.S. Supreme Court said the Tennessee Legislature had to make its election districts as close to numerically equal as possible under the doctrine of “one man, one vote.”
Here’s the important part: The ruling also covered the senates of state legislatures, which typically had mimicked the U.S. Senate in reflecting geography more than population.
(Because the U.S. Senate’s rule of two senators per state is written into the Constitution, Baker v. Carr doesn’t apply to it.)
Even with just one house, Nebraska tried in 1963 to ensure an effective rural voice in the Unicameral by building a geographic factor into its redistricting.
In 1965, a federal judge ordered the Legislature to follow Baker v. Carr. If it didn’t, the judge said, all 49 senators — and any opponents — would have to run against each other statewide in 1966.
To avoid that chaos, the senators gave in. And as expected, Omaha and Lincoln have gained seats at rural Nebraska’s expense every 10 years since.
Now let’s look at this year’s Legislative Resolution 279CA, which would enable senators to increase their numbers from 49 to 55 if voters adopted it. (The current constitutional limit is 50.)
Yes, rural Nebraska might temporarily gain a senator or two. But under Baker v. Carr, most of those additional senators would come from Omaha and Lincoln.
Why spend up to $1 million for more senators and staffers if rural Nebraska wouldn’t gain more clout?
It’d be the same if we returned to a two-house Legislature. We’d just have another house dominated by the metros — and spend even more tax money.
The Unicameral speaker, Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, introduced LR 279CA and made sure it got to the floor. Senators took up one whole morning session and part of another debating a useless measure.
They’re probably done for now. Was it worth the waste of time?
Only if it reminds Nebraskans that a single, relatively cheap, open and easy-to-understand lawmaking body makes even more sense now than 85 years ago.
