Easter has come, on the calendar at least, as our hunkered-down community, state and nation await resurrection.
Regardless of one’s beliefs about what happened to Jesus of Nazareth after His crucifixion, it’s known to history that the day that began at sundown that first Good Friday was the Jewish Sabbath.
A day of rest.
Not only that: It was a Sabbath during Passover, when Israel remembered how God’s angel of death “passed over” their homes the night of the last of Egypt’s 10 plagues, the night of their escape toward the Promised Land.
If you felt an “angel of death” hovering over our world this Lent in the form of the COVID-19 virus, perhaps that Bible story (Exodus 12) has something to do with it.
It’s the job of priests and preachers, rabbis, imams and other religious teachers to speak and write about the spiritual lessons we might ponder in this pandemic spring.
Even so, it’s fascinating that the day Jesus rested in the tomb between Good Friday and Easter, the day Catholics and many other Christians call Holy Saturday, found all of us resting — mostly unwillingly — in our homes and communities.
Awaiting resurrection.
What will we do when it finally comes? And who will we be?
It’s worth noting that in an era in which we Americans have been wound up so tightly by political and personal divisions and a breakneck pace of life, we were forced to stop by something we can’t even see.
Not everyone can stop. Those of us putting these words before you are among them. So are those trying to preserve an economic heartbeat for when this ends.
Above all, our medical professionals and first responders can’t stop as long as this continues (or ever, for that matter).
But the point stands, we think.
Our post-coronavirus resurrection, like the one many celebrate today, ought to focus our gaze, laser-sharp, on our common identities as humans and Americans.
As we’ve said here before, we believe the Declaration of Independence’s “unalienable rights” of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are listed in that order for a reason.
A universal threat like COVID-19 should remind us that, just as the “pursuit of happiness” ends where your liberty and ours begins, so must the exercise of both those rights give precedence to the human lives without which they both are meaningless.
Let’s put each other’s good first, more than ever, by keeping our distance now and working together again when this is over.
And whatever you may see outside your window this Easter morning — and whatever depressing news you may encounter — remember one thing about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic you’ve heard so much about:
It ended.
This will, too. Spring in the life of our community will eventually catch up to the natural resurrection all around us as Nebraska greens up.
Those who celebrate Easter, alas, cannot celebrate in church this year as they’re accustomed to.
But remember the site of the first Easter celebration: an upper room in Jerusalem, amid a small group of self-quarantined, frightened people, whose fears suddenly turned to joy.
May your Easter, even in these conditions, be as meaningful as theirs.
