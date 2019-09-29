What would it take, we wonder, for some Nebraskans to grasp the nearly impossible dilemmas our criminal courts face every day?
It usually takes a case that easily grasps the public’s attention — like last month’s sentence in a fatal North Platte car-pedestrian collision — for people to face even part of the problem.
We’ve noted online grumbling to the effect that the defendant in David Kohlmeier’s Jan. 25 death “got off” with a light sentence after a plea agreement reduced his original charges.
No doubt others have echoed those feelings in “real life.”
Understandably so. A 20-month sentence in a person’s death that boils down to as few as five additional months behind bars has a way of producing just such a reaction.
But that reflects the dilemma.
This case almost certainly would have turned out much the same way had it happened in any other county in Nebraska.
The same irreconcilable demands and limitations weigh upon judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers in every courtroom in our state.
We want the “bad guys” put away. We also want our taxes kept down.
Other factors affect individual cases, but that’s the biggest one. And the most chronic.
It’s why Nebraska has the nation’s second-most overcrowded state prison system, even after adding a major new prison at Tecumseh and expanding older facilities in recent decades.
It’s why Nebraskans keep hearing about frequent guard turnover and overtime bills because of staffing levels and work conditions.
And it’s also why Lincoln County is preparing to add a wing to the jail it built only eight years ago.
The current jail was designed to be easily expanded when the time came. But even that forward-thinking precaution reflects the dilemma.
One of the countless disputes dividing us as Americans involves the degree to which rehabilitation of criminals or a “lock ’em all up” strategy is more humane or realistic.
In fact, we’re not doing either very well — because we refuse to come to terms with either the high cost of one or the higher cost of the other.
The major factors in the sentence arising from Kohlmeier’s death — the prevalence of plea agreements and Nebraska’s “good time” sentencing law — dominate every twice-a-month “motion day” in Lincoln County District Court.
Prosecutors have discretion in the charges they pursue. But they’re limited by evidence in what they can prove “beyond a reasonable doubt,” and by the sentence ranges the Legislature sets for various types of crimes.
Defense lawyers are duty-bound to work for their clients’ best interests. But they, like prosecutors, also are officers of the court. They also work to manage the courts’ limited resources.
So do our judges, who simply cannot sentence someone — no matter their own opinion — to a longer term than what state law allows for a given crime.
And they know all too well that any sentence they hand down on paper usually will be cut in half in reality, due to the “good time” law meant to keep prison overcrowding from getting even worse.
We know of no criminal court that doesn’t rely on plea agreements to survive. About 40 names appear on our two district judges’ combined criminal docket every motion day. Our two county judges handle similar numbers of cases every week.
Imagine the tax bills if every one of those cases went to trial. Or if every defendant were sentenced to lengthy jail or prison terms.
Our courts do what they can.
Judges and lawyers know substance abuse influences most crimes these days. They also know, as District Judge Richard Birch explained in one case last week, that prison inmates who are released early can remain under parole supervision for most of their maximum sentence.
Our courts tailor sentences, and use the treatment and counseling we’re willing to pay for in our jails, prisons and probation and parole systems, to try to help those who want to be helped. As they should.
When defendants refuse help and keep endangering the public, well, we don’t know any local judges who don’t put them away for as long as they’re allowed to.
How much protection do Nebraskans want to pay for?
If we don’t like their sentences, don’t look toward the courthouse. Look instead toward the State Capitol in Lincoln. Or, better yet, in the mirror.
