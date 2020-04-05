Last week, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed its first life in North Platte.
We pray it won’t take any more of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.
But we have to accept that it probably will — and we must take our community leaders and health professionals absolutely seriously.
That would have been true even without the “directed health measure” Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed after Lincoln County’s first “community spread” cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
Last Monday’s death of Frank Naranjo should end all debate on the matter, as should the sufferings of our neighbors already infected and of those who soon will be.
Today’s Telegraph features a chronology of North Platte’s experience in the last truly nationwide pandemic, the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918-19.
It should be a sober reflection on the stakes for all of us over the next few weeks.
It doesn’t matter that this “novel coronavirus” bears no genetic relationship to the H1N1 influenza strain that plagued the planet as World War I came to an end.
It matters a little more that our knowledge of deadly bacteria and viruses and how to prevent their spread has advanced greatly these past 102 years.
When such bugs mutate in heretofore unknown ways, and then infect humans, this is what can happen. Even in 2020.
Because they’re “novel,” as Spanish flu was then and COVID-19 is now, no one starts out with any immunity. No one.
That’s the deadly truth. We cannot ignore it any longer.
We as Americans should have collectively taken this threat more seriously, given that we had time to prepare.
There will be time to sort all that out later. Now must be about saving as many lives as we can.
We would do well to compare our current situation with what happened when 200 to 250 in this county died a century ago.
First: We are not being asked — even now — to shut down our town and lives so swiftly and absolutely as North Platte was in 1918.
The 1918 ban on public gatherings was total. Gov. Ricketts’ order still allows groups of up to 10 — though we must plead with you not to press your luck.
Local residents in 1918 were ordered not to “congregate in business houses in any large numbers.” Presumably, it was left to law enforcement to judge what that meant.
The governor’s order recognizes that, a century later, people get their basic necessities somewhat differently. And we know better how far apart we need to be to keep each other safe.
Sadly, the record from 1918 and recent observations show that some folks won’t take health warnings seriously enough.
Cities across the country, including North Platte, had huge, spontaneous celebrations when the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918. But they also suffered fresh waves of flu cases. We did, too.
That first Armistice Day can be understood. Not so what happened here in late October 1918, when a sizable crowd gathered for an outdoor funeral in the midst of the ban.
North Platte’s worst period for flu cases and deaths followed within days.
Some have questioned whether Gov. Ricketts’ COVID-19 orders violate the Bill of Rights. But rights sometimes clash, even those involving our most cherished freedoms. Even the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that.
Accommodations sometimes must be made, though we urge all citizens to be vigilant lest temporary limits for health reasons become permanent limits on freedoms.
Both the 1918 local ban and the governor’s 2020 measures carried specific time limits. If we’re seeing few to no COVID-19 cases or deaths by May 11, that’ll answer the question of whether they’re needed. It did in 1918.
Most of our people have indeed avoided crowds and kept safe distances apart. We’ve seen repeated evidence of that. We’re glad. Keep it up.
We beg the rest of you:
Please heed the 10-person limit, stay 6 feet or more apart and stay home as much as possible (though wise outdoor exercise is a good idea, as we said here last week).
For our sake, yes. But also for your own.
We don’t want to lose any more of you.
