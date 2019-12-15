It seems a good time, with 2020 local candidates filing for office and the addition of a third local election next year, to again note a change we made in this space in 2018.
The Telegraph will not endorse any candidate for any elected office — federal, state or local — so we might best promote and contribute to discussion of local and state issues.
Our news columns will continue to cover our community’s election-season activities, issues and candidates, as they have for many years.
And this space will continue to offer pre-election “issue” endorsements on local and state ballot questions — again, to offer food for thought readers can freely use or discard in deciding how to cast their ballots.
No one yet knows how many such questions you’ll face. Current statewide petition drives aren’t anywhere near their deadlines. State senators may add a couple more on top of the ones they put on the 2020 ballot last session.
We’ll do our best, in this space and in our news pages, to offer useful information throughout next year’s elections. The rest is up to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.