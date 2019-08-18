Almost as if on cue, the worst of a western Nebraska summer’s heat seemed to break last week as kids started going back to school.
North Platte students don’t actually start going back until tomorrow. But the point is the same.
Three months go by fast, whether you’re a student or teacher relishing your summer break or a parent or grandparent wishing life were as simple as the summers of youth once were.
A warning to anyone still in school, at any level, who’s longing for the years when school’s over: Life doesn’t get any easier.
It’d be nice, living up at this parallel of north latitude, if it didn’t seem like the warm, green days are barely started when school lets out and go away swiftly once classes start again.
Then again, spring and fall might be more appreciated here where they’re more than just time periods on a calendar.
Putting up with winter’s approach and departure every year has its compensations, even if bitter cold and dreary post-Christmas days do not.
One of them is at hand: Football and volleyball season. In Nebraska, as perhaps nowhere else, they go hand in hand. (As do marching bands.)
With apologies to winter and spring sports — and recognizing that volleyball’s also a midweek proposition — the approaching series of Fridays and Saturdays, from late August into November, will once more be something to behold.
We’ll warm up our passions on Friday night at our local volleyball gyms and football fields. And when Saturday comes, whether or not we engage in that remarkable day-long statewide migration, most of us will display our true colors — Husker scarlet and cream — and turn our eyes, ears or both toward Lincoln.
Very few of the young men and women competing in Memorial Stadium, the Devaney Center or our high schools will go on to pro careers.
No matter. We hope that these high school and college days, for them, will be days long cherished.
Never again will they and their counterparts in other school activities enjoy such freedom to explore the full range of experiences that make life worth living. Or to make memories to give them strength for the journey.
Winning the memory, after all, is the trophy no one can take away.
School’s here again. Fall’s coming right behind it. May we all find ways to make the very best of both.