A phenomenon asserted itself at Thursday’s legislative hearing on NCORPE in McCook that shows up over and over in modern public debates.
Call it “lawsuit-phobia.”
The fear of lawsuits — or, perhaps more properly, of steep attorney’s fees — acts these days as the most powerful of incentives to maintain any status quo.
In the case of west central Nebraska’s “water augmentation” projects, it serves to discourage any move to permit them to sell their surface land and yet retain the water rights they need to operate.
(One witness contended Thursday that Nebraskans don’t actually have water “rights” in the truest legal sense. To most Nebraskans, though, the power to use water amounts to the same thing.)
We see the fear of lawsuits deployed to drive or prevent change at all levels of government.
Education comes to mind. Health care. Local decisions on neighborhood and community development. Hot-button social issues such as abortion. The list goes on and on.
Americans’ right to seek “redress of grievances” through the courts is rightly sacrosanct. When one or both parties in any dispute perceive no other choice but to sue, someone must determine the law and settle the matter. That’s what lawyers and judges do.
But isn’t every lawsuit a failure in some way?
Courts, judges and lawyers are necessary. They’re also supposed to be a last resort when we can’t work things out ourselves — whether “we” are two neighbors negotiating over a table, elected representatives debating in their lawmaking chambers or “the people” appealing to those representatives in a hearing room.
Even our courts occasionally will write in rulings that a particular dispute should have been resolved before it ever got to them.
Back to NCORPE (the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project, to be precise):
A precedent exists, in the matter of mineral rights, for separating the ownership of a piece of land from what’s under it.
It hasn’t been applied to water, at least in Nebraska. So a new thing is being proposed for addition to our laws.
If it’s done, it must be done carefully. That’s the job of lawmakers, and that’s mostly what Thursday’s Natural Resources Committee hearing was about.
Not everyone agrees it should be done. Not surprising.
And governing boards and the executives they hire have a fiduciary duty to their taxpayers in their decision-making. No question about it.
But the status quo isn’t always defended out of self-interest. That’s when the fear of lawsuits — of something worse — can become all-powerful.
Our Kansas neighbors have defeated Nebraska twice in the U.S. Supreme Court because they weren’t getting their share of Republican River water under a 1943 compact involving both states and Colorado.
That’s the source of the fear, and it’s the reason NCORPE exists.
Lincoln County residents have accepted that they, as Nebraskans, share the responsibility to hold up Nebraska’s end of the Republican compact.
But there has been a public cost here in the loss of guaranteed property tax income (though NCORPE has partly covered the loss with “in-lieu-of-tax” payments) because the land is no longer privately owned.
There are other reasons, having to do with the debt NCORPE owes on its land, why the project isn’t keen on selling the land even if the Legislature says it can.
But if one can sell land with gold or oil under it and yet keep ownership of the gold or oil, it follows that it should be possible to sell land and keep its water rights.
Lincoln County and its people make a strong case in urging the Legislature to recognize this logic.
The reaction of Kansas does matter. But Kansas might not legally care enough about what we do (as state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte suggested Thursday) as long as it gets its water.
And though Kansas won — technically — the last time the 1943 compact went to the Supreme Court, it failed to get most of the money or any of the Nebraska irrigation well shutdowns it wanted then.
Whatever the Legislature decides on this issue — or a host of unrelated issues, for that matter — senators should set aside inordinate fears of being sued if they try something new.
Lincoln County deserves as much.
