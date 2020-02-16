In a way, one can’t really blame three Nebraska school groups, covering the gamut of enrollments large and small, for turning their backs on rural Nebraska’s hopes for even temporary property tax relief.
All they did, in opposing Legislative Bill 974, was point out the plan’s inevitable flaw that we identified in this space last month.
Without long-term rebalancing of this state’s three-legged fiscal stool of property, sales and income taxes, no one can guarantee lasting property tax relief.
At best, LB 974 offers short-term relief — again — because no one can guarantee what a future Legislature will do and we have an Omaha governor who refuses to permit anything different in tax policy.
Rural Nebraskans must be realistic about that, even as the saying about politics being “the art of the possible” plays out again.
Is this bill the best that can be done? Given current conditions, probably so.
Would rural Nebraskans turn down reductions in school property taxes that would result from LB 974? We seriously doubt it.
But here’s another piece of realism for Nebraska’s educators and state leaders in general:
If you keep opposing good-faith efforts to relieve rural tax burdens, are you ready for what might come next?
You have conservative but angry non-urban Nebraskans ready to dictate income tax refunds equaling 35% of property tax bills by writing them into the state constitution.
And you have that petition drive’s founder, the highly conservative Sen. Steve Erdman, offering the very un-conservative idea of blowing up the three-legged stool entirely in favor of a statewide “consumption tax.”
Erdman’s not leading a petition drive on that one. But if you’re a conservative and you’re confounded that any Republican would offer such an idea, might it not be a sign of extreme farm and ranch frustration?
Our eastern friends clearly don’t believe rural folks will get Erdman’s “35% solution” on the ballot or that they can find enough Omaha or Lincoln homeowners to vote for it.
So they offer to take revenue surpluses from the current seven “fat years” (or six, five, four, three, two or one) and hope Nebraskans forget that “lean years” always follow.
We were in the “lean years” just a couple of years ago, remember?
And yet these school groups — who know Nebraska’s fiscal status quo favors the east — won’t even support that much.
This situation is by no means the fault of LB 974’s co-authors, Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, who know the extent of rural anger well.
They offered last year an honest-to-goodness change in school funding and tax policy (LB 289), one that would have raised state aid for most every school district.
But Gov. Pete Ricketts, most urban senators and even a few rural ones stood in the way.
Groene and Linehan, the respective chairs of the Education and Revenue committees, are doing what they can in LB 974.
Even after recent revisions, their bill would still restore the per-student “foundation aid” that was abolished in 1990, leaving “equalization aid” for districts (mostly urban) with lots of poor and minority students to soak up almost all state help.
LB 289 would have boosted aid to most schools, even the larger ones, with a more stable source (a broader sales-tax base) than “here today, gone tomorrow” surpluses.
But when the governor has declared that Nebraska can do nothing different with taxes and exemptions, one needs 33 brave senators to override a veto. They aren’t there.
LB 974 does offer more tax relief than the Property Tax Credit Fund, which last year was worth as much in North Platte as Target’s 5% in-store discount for using its credit card.
Linehan and Groene say LB 974 will restore foundation aid as an ongoing mandatory state obligation. Ricketts, who hopes LB 974 will entice rural senators to help renew expiring business tax incentives, says likewise.
Even so, they can’t bind future senators.
LB 974, now a Revenue Committee priority bill, is expected to hit the floor in a few days. If it sinks like the other efforts these past two years, it means our eastern friends are calling rural Nebraska’s bluff.
It’s quite a gamble, really. If the “35% solution” becomes constitutional law, state leaders in 2021 might well wish they had been more open to change in 2019 and 2020.
