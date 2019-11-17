The most important elections in our daily lives — no matter the rhetorical hurricanes stirred up by state and national partisans — are local elections.
Ready or not, Nebraskans have less than four months to decide whether to run for city offices, county boards, school boards or most multicounty boards in the May 12 primary. (They’ve got a bit longer for races not on the primary ballot.)
The same three- to 3½-month filing period applies if certain Nebraskans are thinking about running for the Legislature, Congress or even president.
This editorial isn’t about those offices, however. It’s about the offices closest to us.
It’s those so-called “down-ballot” races, you see, that most directly affect our communities. Except for county offices, every one of them is decided on a nonpartisan basis.
They go begging for candidates much too often, especially our village boards (which aren’t on May’s primary ballot) and school boards.
It’s not difficult to understand why. We have our farms, ranches or “day jobs” to tend to. It’s tiring to add board meetings on top of that.
Being a local official typically doesn’t pay much. We don’t really want those jobs to pay much, which is fine, though we do need to ensure they get enough to fairly account for their time.
And then there’s the main task of every officeholder: conflict resolution.
That’s where governing ourselves is most ticklish — but also most vital.
Other than setting budgets and thus tax bills once a year, what types of issues usually face our local and regional boards?
Plowing snow. Fixing streets and utility lines. Keeping up parks. Preventing fires. Providing police protection. Keeping schools open. Hiring good teachers. Doing what one can to support local businesses to provide everyday goods.
It’s mundane things like that. The things we miss when they’re not taken care of.
It’s understandable that some folks would rather not sign up for dealing with more conflicts at a local board meeting after dealing all day with conflicts at their jobs.
But we always, always need good neighbors willing to do just that.
One thing we can do, even if we don’t seek local office ourselves, is thank those who do and resolve not to make things too personal when we exercise our right as citizens to speak out or find it necessary to take problems to local leaders.
If something truly is rotten in our city, village, county or school, of course we might have to pursue unpleasant but necessary actions to remedy them.
Just remember that, by and large, those people sitting in front of you at board meetings are ordinary folks like you. They’re trying to do the best they can, just like you would be if you were up there.
Some of them will be hanging it up after their terms expire in a year or so. That happens every election year. If you’re willing and able to compete to take their place, call your county clerk’s office and find out which seats are open and how to file. (In Lincoln County, call 308-534-4350, ext. 4110.)
County clerk’s offices can start accepting candidate filings on Dec. 2. If you currently hold an elected office, you generally have until Feb. 18 to file for re-election or seek a different office. Everyone else generally has until March 2 to file.
You have more time to file for village board, Educational Service Unit board or a handful of other offices not on May’s ballot. Incumbents of those or other offices have until July 15 to file. Everyone else has until Aug. 3.
These are especially contentious times nationally. People fighting for power at the highest levels, no matter their partisan stripe, are goading us into angry conflict in every part of life.
We must resist that in our local communities. Encouraging good people to seek local office, and working with them respectfully afterward, is where good government begins.
