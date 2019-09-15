This time of year, when local governments in Nebraska set their budgets, is when we should see most clearly what American democracy truly is and how it works.
Our national politics have long been roiled by a predilection to cast every pressing issue — and any proposal to solve it — in terms of “the government” vs. “the people.”
Viewing every problem we face through that lens, and the partisanship that it fosters, might be unavoidable in a nation of well over 300 million people.
But it’s not healthy — at any level, federal, state or local — for a representative democracy, a democratic republic or whatever combination of words one uses as shorthand for the system our founders created this month in 1787.
As another local “budget season” draws to a close, we’re struck by occasional comments that this or that initiative or request for assistance should be opposed because it amounts to “the government” getting involved where it should not be.
We and our elected leaders should debate, and energetically so if necessary, whether any given request or governmental function makes sense.
But in America’s cities, towns and counties, just who is “the government” anyway? And who are these people who lead it?
Right. It’s you and me. And our leaders are our neighbors.
Local government is where community should be most palpable, national partisanship least evident and mutual problem-solving most regularly practiced for the benefit of all.
It’s where we all come together to govern ourselves. Like we’re supposed to.
Who are these people on our city councils, county boards, school boards and so on? They’re your neighbors, too.
Most have day jobs. Those who don’t typically are retired. None gets paid much for what we elect them to do. If they had to live on it, they’d starve.
We do hear some of our residents, when they speak out at local board meetings, thank our elected leaders for putting up with what we put them through. We absolutely second that.
One comment at a recent local meeting deserves more reflection, though. Its speaker said residents have expressed concerns about various community needs for a very long time without a decision being made or anything changing.
Such points are often made, and should be made, whenever they need making. Our leaders at every level must be held accountable.
It’s that imperative that prompted the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of speech, freedom of the press, peaceable assembly and the right to seek “redress of grievances.”
But when we’re dissatisfied, we must always ask this of ourselves as citizens and members of our respective communities:
What if our leaders, when they do nothing, actually are representing us in their division?
We, as a people, have long divided over many things. Perhaps no statistic better illustrates it than the largest popular-vote presidential margin in U.S. history: Lyndon B. Johnson’s victory over Barry Goldwater in 1964.
LBJ received 61 percent of the vote. Think about that figure. It means four of every 10 of the many millions of voters in that election thought someone else would be better.
If that’s the biggest Election Day “landslide” we’ve ever had, clearly consensus is a very, very difficult thing to build.
And yet we must move forward. Decisions must be made about national defense or the state of Nebraska education or the condition of city streets. And other countless issues.
If Congress or our Legislature or our local boards stall on any issue, is it their fault — or ours?
Usually, the answer is “both,” especially in our cities and small towns.
The issues facing our local leaders, by and large, deal with the necessities of everyday life. We pay for those services through our taxes and fees.
We elect our leaders to handle the details. If they don’t listen to us, they’re not doing their jobs.
But if we don’t tell them what our needs are, and we don’t help them in devising solutions all can accept, we’re not doing our jobs.
Even if we were under a monarchy or (God forbid) a tyranny, we still would have to work together for our own towns to survive.
That we can do that in America, where we are the government and the government is us, is the greatest of blessings.
Only through neglect and apathy can we lose our freedoms. May that day never come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.