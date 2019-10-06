Blessed are the people who spend their lives using their talents to help others.
Words like those usually are applied to doctors, nurses, first responders, ministers, counselors and many others whose callings are self-evident.
They pay tribute this time to a civil engineer who has devoted much of his career among us to righting a 40-year-old wrong.
Jim Hawks got the word last Monday: The federal government will free the last part of North Platte’s historic footprint from the debilitating flood-insurance mandate it slapped on the whole city in 1979.
It took four Federal Emergency Management Agency decisions over 13 years to figuratively lift the land between the two Plattes above the “100-year flood plain” (which means a 1% chance of significant flooding in any given year).
All have taken place within Hawks’ 16-year tenure as city administrator. But he started studying the problem soon after becoming Lincoln County surveyor and highway superintendent in 1988.
Now is the moment of victory.
And the moment belongs to Jim Hawks, as Mayor Dwight Livingston so generously said last week.
Hawks likes, when this subject comes up, to share a 2001 article from the National Association of County Engineers newsletter that suggests a possible mindset behind the whole mess.
An Oregon county roads director wrote about his experience as a young engineer for a small eastern U.S. city when the National Flood Insurance Program debuted in the 1970s.
FEMA sent a bundle of maps and asked the town’s engineers to mark where they had seen flooding. They thought the feds would then do a thorough, scientific analysis to determine which areas to subject to mandatory flood insurance.
Wrong. Their rough sketches, that engineer wrote, “were now the ‘gospel’ according to FEMA.”
One can easily imagine some faraway bureaucrat looking at an aerial photo of the forks of the Platte and deciding our fair community surely belonged in the flood plain.
A 40-year-thick fog covers what happened here. But Hawks’ figures on what it has cost North Platte couldn’t be clearer: $88 million paid by our property owners in mandatory flood-insurance premiums.
All for a payoff of $27,000 (more or less) in actual claims.
Over 40 years, that means an average of $2.2 million left North Platte for Washington, D.C., every single year.
If you were a housing developer, would you want to take on a big project with potential buyers facing $200 or more a month on top of their property taxes, mortgage and home insurance?
There were other reasons North Platte’s economy began struggling about 1980. The end of construction of Sutherland’s power plants. The onset of the 1980s agricultural crisis. And, as always, property taxes.
But on that last one ... think of all the homes not built here between then and just recently.
Such were the costs of the floods that never came.
It didn’t make sense to Hawks when he looked around as a young engineer. Even when one or the other Platte overflows, the water spreads out wide but shallow, like the “mile wide and an inch deep” rivers themselves.
Yes, we had those four South Platte floods that drowned parts of the abutting Iron Eagle Golf Course. Yes, another could happen any time. But not one came anywhere close to endangering all or most of the city.
As Hawks perused that Oregon engineer’s woeful memories in 2001, he would have read FEMA’s advice that property owners hire engineers to provide the evidence that their land was high enough after all.
That’s what North Platte has done, on a large-scale basis, since the late Mayor Jim Whitaker hired Hawks as city administrator just two years later.
FEMA lifted flood-insurance mandates from 70% of the city’s affected areas in 2006. More land was freed in 2009 and 2016. Last week’s decision will free the last, easternmost neighborhoods west of Bicentennial Avenue.
Would that we could get those millions of premium dollars back. But no longer will North Platte’s economy and housing market be chained to a mandate that never made common sense.
If you see Jim Hawks, be sure to thank him. We’d suggest a Cody Scout Award or something like it. His service to North Platte deserves to be honored.
