This should shock absolutely no one, but we believe in the free exchange of ideas and opinions.
This might seem a novel concept when the mere statement of fact, let alone opinion, in any public venue can trigger tweets, social-media posts, emails or letters fairly dripping with venom.
We refer to no statement in particular, because so many have multiplied in this smartphone age.
That our opening statement should have to be made on this Fourth of July is distressing.
On the other hand, maybe it’s the perfect time.
Consider these provocative words by a young man from Virginia, adopted unanimously by 13 British colonies and made public on this day 244 years ago:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“(And) that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ...”
On July 5, 1776, the day after Thomas Jefferson’s words were proclaimed in Philadelphia, British Gen. Sir William Howe landed with some 34,000 troops near New York City, determined to quash the very concept of American independence.
George Washington and his Continental Army would struggle seven more years so the infant United States could fulfill the bold vision expressed by Jefferson and embraced by the other Founders.
It imagined a land where we have bound “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” to govern ourselves. We cannot unless we offer, exchange and strongly urge ideas and opinions in our quest (in the words of our 1787 Constitution) for “a more perfect Union.”
We stumble over our compact from time to time, but it still stands. It requires us to respect each other’s ideas and opinions.
Respect need not equal agreement. But as the Founders might say, we cannot hang together unless we listen and compromise as they did.
Yet just 10 years after the Constitution took effect, the very lawmaking bodies it created passed a law including these words:
“(I)f any persons shall unlawfully combine or conspire together, with intent to oppose any measure or measures of the government of the United States ... he or they ... shall be punished by a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars, and by imprisonment during a term not less than six months nor exceeding five years ...”
This Sedition Act of 1798 went further:
“(I)f any person shall write, print, utter or publish (or enable) any false, scandalous and malicious writing or writings against the government of the United States ... or the President of the United States ... shall be punished by a fine not exceeding two thousand dollars, and by imprisonment not exceeding two years.”
This, despite the First Amendment of 1791 guaranteeing freedom of speech and the press, was enforced until it expired March 3, 1801, the day before Jefferson became president.
We assume none of our readers would want this law applied to his or her own words, letters, emails, posts or tweets.
What, then, of those whose real or virtual words tempt any of us to wish something like the Sedition Act upon them?
Again, we have no particular set of words in mind, from any side of the political spectrum. We focus only on what all such words have in common: the intent to silence opposing views.
Against that, we offer these words spoken only fictionally, by Michael Douglas’ fictional President Andrew Shepherd in the 1995 film “The American President”:
“America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship. You’ve gotta want it bad, ‘cause it’s gonna put up a fight.
“It’s gonna say, ‘You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours.’”
This opinion page, and this newspaper, has stood for this principle since April 14, 1881. We will for as long as we’re given the opportunity — for it remains our mission to offer information, facts and even opinions you can use in fulflling your duties as citizens.
Happy Independence Day.
