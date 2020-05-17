Note to our fellow Americans in the wake of our state’s record primary election turnout with very few people voting in person:
Never, ever put Nebraskans in a box.
It remains to be seen whether Nebraskans will shift toward voting at home in the long run once the COVID-19 crisis runs whatever course it runs.
That’s up to all of you. There’s still great democratic value to voting in person.
But let’s crow a little about how Nebraskans Tuesday answered those horrified national news stories predicting fresh waves of coronavirus outbreaks because our leaders didn’t mandate an all-mail vote.
We didn’t have to mandate that.
That’s because Nebraskans, deep down inside, have always been practical people.
That’s how you get a statewide primary turnout of more than 471,000 voters — obliterating a 48-year-old record — in a year that didn’t have many state or local races to get excited about.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen and state and county officials took many extra steps so those who wanted or needed to vote in person could do so as safely as possible amid COVID-19 restrictions.
What was the most important of those steps?
Encouraging people to vote early and drop off their ballots in the mail or the county dropbox.
More than 80% of the Nebraskans who produced that record turnout did just that.
In Lincoln County, that figure was 82.6%, similar to percentages seen over and over Tuesday in west central Nebraska counties large and small.
It just made sense, certainly this time around.
We’re fortunate to have one of the world’s leading communicable-disease centers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Ricketts and our state and local leaders have listened to UNMC from the start in crafting Nebraska’s approach to controlling COVID-19 across a 500-mile state with just about every population density one could think of.
If relatively few people have died statewide — despite the “hot spots” you’ve heard about — that’s the reason why.
No, our doctors, nurses and medical researchers don’t know everything. They can’t.
But fighting brand-new communicable diseases will never be about 100% certainty in every situation. To expect that means you weren’t listening in science class.
It’s about observing the new disease, applying the best knowledge we have at the start to limit it, researching the new bug and devising new ways to fight it. In that order.
It takes time. We wish it didn’t. Still, we believe most Nebraskans understand that.
Our fellow citizens on the coasts also have criticized Nebraska’s leaders for not attaching the words “stay-at-home order” to the tight “directed health measures” our people have been living under.
But not all “stay-at-home orders” across the 50 states were created equal. Some states have allowed larger gatherings, and broader exceptions, than Nebraska has to date.
Ours makes it illegal, with certain exceptions, to gather in groups of more than 10.
That’ll remain true at least until month’s end, even with the first additional exceptions that took effect last Monday.
Violate the gathering limit, get caught, and you get fined. Period.
Does that sound like Nebraskans aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously?
Yes, some people haven’t gotten the clue. But most Nebraskans have.
They know it makes sense. And they care about their neighbors and loved ones enough to protect them.
Trust us: Nebraskans absolutely will be vigilant and insist their liberties be restored as soon as it makes medical sense. We’re stubborn that way.
But give us the evidence, in a common-sense way — without all the frenzied political spin from both major parties — and we’ll do what needs to be done, as long as it must be done.
That’s what our state and local leaders have done in this COVID-19 crisis.
Most voting Nebraskans, thanks to this unusual election, have now experienced a different way of casting their ballots. If they decide it makes sense to vote by mail from now on, they will.
But it’ll be because it makes sense, not because Americans hundreds or thousands of miles away look at an arbitrarily covered political map and think they’ve got us all figured out.
You can’t pigeonhole Nebraskans that easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.