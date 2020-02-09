It’ll be a torn-up, messy year in downtown North Platte as its transformation into the Canteen District reaches high gear.
But wait for the payoff.
We don’t mean economically, though we believe that will come.
We’re referring to the classic yet freshened face planned for the blocks where joyous locals and soldiers celebrated the end of World War II in 1945.
If you want to know what the surface of downtown’s renovated “bricks” will look like, look at the block of East Fifth Street between Dewey and Bailey, redone in 2012.
A critical but largely invisible part of the project will be replacement of water and sewer lines that haven’t been disturbed in decades and are worn out.
And the Downtown Merchants Association’s above-ground streetscaping vision promises to make our downtown as attractive as Kearney’s.
We applaud downtown leaders who already have cut their vision’s estimated cost by one-third, with the city’s help. They plan to find more grants and savings to hold down the needed Quality Growth Fund contribution.
And as downtown’s “renovations in progress” proceed — likely accompanied by another burst of individual storefront face-lifts — work proceeds to list downtown on the National Register of Historic Places.
It’s good news to learn that a portion of downtown’s north side can be part of the historic district. State historic preservation officials had feared the current version of the Jeffers viaduct was too new to include both sides of the tracks. Not so.
If only the World War II Canteen’s lost home were still here. But the streetscaping plan will pay it tribute. The park marking the old Union Pacific Depot site is nearby. And don’t forget the plans for scale replicas of the depot’s trainside front and Canteen room at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
As with any construction work, we have to live through the messy part. It’ll be worth it when the Canteen District is done.
