Putting together a piece of legislation is never as simple as saying (like in the old “Schoolhouse Rock” ditty) “There oughta be a law.”
But if its idea is sound and making it work legally seems doable, it’s vital to strongly support it so it becomes law as soon as feasible.
State Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill, Legislative Bill 1021, fits that description.
It takes direct aim at a perplexing problem in North Platte and other Nebraska cities: How can we rehabilitate old homes (and business buildings) with good bones that can be saved with some TLC?
If you have a neighborhood where some older homes are in good shape and others aren’t, how do you save or replace the latter in a way homeowners of modest means can better afford?
Look around North Platte between the rivers — on both sides of the tracks — and you’ll see many a block with rundown homes near well-kept ones.
North Platte’s 2018 housing study, using Lincoln County Assessor’s Office information, identified more than 400 North Platte homes in “poor” condition.
Just over 200 were built before 1960, well within the stipulation in LB 1021’s first draft that eligible buildings must be at least 50 years old.
The need for this bill is inescapable.
Groene envisions a simpler “microTIF” process — involving only one property at a time — than the “full-bore” tax increment financing procedure.
Properties would have to be within an area declared “substandard and blighted,” the legal standard to qualify for TIF. (Omaha and Lincoln could use it in “extremely blighted” areas.)
If you own an older single-family home there that needs work, you’d decide what to fix up, go to City Hall, get your building permit and apply for “microTIF.” And you get started.
You’d have two years to finish. After the county assessor certifies you’re done, the city would refund property taxes based on the increase in your taxable value for up to 10 years (rather than the usual 15).
Now note this: You couldn’t make more than $250,000 worth of improvements to qualify. (The upper limit would be higher for older business buildings. We’ll stick with homes for now.)
Your project also could be worth a lot less than $250,000. Let’s say an older home only needs a few thousand dollars’ worth of work to be livable. You could get “microTIF” help for that, too.
That’s where we see the greatest potential to lift the overall condition of North Platte’s older housing stock, as the 2018 study calls for.
We urge the Legislature to refine and pass LB 1021 this session, if at all possible.
Groene has observed that bills like his often are introduced in the “short” 60-day session to gauge support and identify weaknesses to fix before reintroducing the bill in a “long” 90-day session.
That’s a virtue of the Unicameral mandate that every bill gets a public hearing. It’s a way to identify the kinks in good ideas.
There may be a few with LB 1021, as several North Platte leaders said last week.
How does a city deal with the record keeping? Do the bill’s limits need to be adjusted? Does it need to more closely resemble the “regular” TIF law to meet constitutional muster? And so on.
But those leaders also say they like Groene’s microTIF concept and believe it can be refined to legally work.
That’s the most important message for North Platte to give the Urban Affairs Committee at LB 1021’s public hearing Feb. 18.
The bill might level a few homes truly beyond help (as LB 1021 allows for replacement of older homes within that $250,000 project limit).
But it also could renew some of North Platte’s delightful older homes between the rivers. Some homeowners, after all, like older homes.
Groene also believes his bill could encourage smaller-scale landlords to buy and fix up more homes without having to charge unaffordable rents. That’s another need the housing study identified.
We earnestly urge our leaders and Groene to work together to build statewide support for LB 1021, refine it as needed and work to pass it this year.
If they run out of time, there’s always next year. But when someone has a good idea to help a broad swath of our residents, there’s no time like the present.
