Whatever Nebraska’s state senators do in the 2020 legislative session that begins Wednesday, they need to use their full 60 legislative days to do it. Or more.
When one reviews last year’s unfinished Unicameral agenda — and considers the long-term problems still going, begging for answers — going home six days early, like last spring, would be unconscionable.
Not that it’s easy to get either old or new bills through the lawmaking process in an even-numbered year’s “short” session, when elections increasingly occupy the State Capitol’s attention.
But, like always, there’s plenty of time if senators and the governor decide something can’t wait.
We strongly suggest, on behalf of our western Nebraska neighbors, that there’s a great deal that cannot wait.
For example, senators can pass existing bills to better protect classroom teachers (North Platte Sen. Mike Groene), clarify the relationship between land ownership and water rights (Groene) and reasonably regulate wind turbines (Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer).
But once again, like last year, lasting property tax relief needs to come first.
Senators can strike a lasting blow for tax fairness, if they do nothing else, by passing Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s worthwhile carryover bill (Legislative Bill 483) to again value farm and ranch land by income capacity rather than land sales.
But state leaders need to stop pretending that the state Property Tax Credit program, raised last year from $224 million to $275 million, amounts to more than a property tax Band-Aid.
As The Telegraph reported during last fall’s local “budget season,” that $51 million statewide infusion raised the discount on North Platte property owners’ combined tax rate from 4.2% all the way to 5%.
Not much of a tax break.
Do state leaders feel like the pressure’s off since the past decade’s acceleration in agland valuations has finally come to a halt?
Or do they simply believe there’s little reason to worry about Sen. Erdman’s scorched-earth petition drive to mandate state income tax credits in the Nebraska Constitution equivalent to 35% of property-tax bills?
As we said after the 2019 session, so we say now: Enacting petitions, including that one, is a terrible way to conduct state fiscal policy.
But so is playing chicken with the constitution.
Far better that easterners content with a status quo that favors them — for now — seriously engage with the broader-based property tax effort led by Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha’s Elkhorn area.
Its latest outlines, as Groene says elsewhere in today’s Telegraph, still include the restoration of per-student “foundation aid” to the complex school-aid formula to take pressure off small rural districts’ strained budgets.
Such a step is long, long overdue. Unfortunately, chances are dim for financing it with common-sense changes to what the state does tax — and doesn’t — while rebalancing the three-legged property-sales-income tax stool.
With tax shifts off the table in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office, Groene and Linehan instead want to harness rising state tax collections that finally are exceeding projections once more.
We understand that step. After all, they’re up against the kind of thinking that says shifting even a little of the tax burden to optional goods like pop and candy is an unfair “tax increase.”
But even if this version of the Groene-Linehan plan becomes law, it can’t last.
The fiscal “fat years,” however many Nebraska should get this time, always are followed by “lean years.” Tax collections, at some point, again will fall short. And we all know school aid will be cut when that happens.
If some version of the Groene-Linehan plan passes, we’re quite sure rural Nebraskans won’t turn it down.
But will they also go sign petitions and put Erdman’s ticking fiscal bomb on the November ballot?
We haven’t even gotten to the inevitable but expensive need to resolve overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons. Implementation of the voters’ 2018 mandate to expand Medicaid services. Higher education needs. Fighting “brain drain” inside and out of the state. And so on.
And will senators enact a new version of Nebraska’s 33-year-old business incentives (LB 720), which dearly matter in economic development but which rural senators have blocked (thus far rightly) in their quest for property tax relief?
If 60 legislative days isn’t enough, well, senators still owe Nebraskans the equivalent of a special session for those six days they skipped last year.
Don’t say there isn’t time. There is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.