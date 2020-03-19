The inevitable has happened. COVID-19 is here in North Platte and Lincoln County.
Our great test is now at hand.
The time for partisan recriminations, for believing alleged national-level hoaxes, for unwarranted panic-buying and cavalier assumptions that “it won’t happen to me,” is past. It must be past.
Now we must unite in spirit, even though we must keep our distance from each other in body outside our own homes.
Lives are at stake.
It may not be your own life. In fact, it likely won’t be. Some 80% of the people who contract the novel coronavirus have mild to no symptoms.
But merely going about your own business, with no concern for what your body might carry and how it might strike the most vulnerable among us, is the most selfish thing we can possibly do.
None of us can be certain we won’t experience the worst outcome ourselves. But we know who’s most at risk: the senior citizens among us, and those whose immune systems are compromised.
Those are the lives at stake. The lives we can do our part in saving.
The wiser each of us is, and the more closely we heed our health experts, the less likely it is we’ll see a death toll approaching that of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
We may be behind in certain key medical supplies for now. We, as the American people, should have been smarter about that. And one dearly hopes we Nebraskans don’t have to turn to bare corncobs, like our pioneer generations, instead of toilet paper.
But we will catch up. We will have food, and we will have supplies.
We will if we’re smart and if we only pick up what we need, when we need it, to replenish what we need to sit out a two-week self-isolation period if it comes to that.
COVID-19 can bring out the worst in us, if we let it. We need to cut each other a lot of slack these next few weeks or even months. Everyone’s stress level is and will be off the charts.
We must not let the worst of us take hold as we care for each other or encounter people who might wind up among us if, say, they take ill on Interstate 80 and need a place to recover.
We are the community of “Canteen Spirit.” We didn’t care during World War II who wound up at our old railroad depot on the way to or from the battlefield. We took care of them.
We must live up to that spirit among any strangers who might need shelter and care here.
But we especially must live up to it among ourselves. People who are quarantined here will need help getting basic food and supplies. We must not be afraid of pitching in, of safely helping out.
This may be a long, lonely time. We know what it means to be holed up at home during blizzards. This may last far longer.
But we have something our 1918 counterparts didn’t have: our own personal instant letter-sending and telegraph systems (read: emails and texts) and TV cameras as part of our modern smartphones. And our computers, of course.
We can stay in touch with our friends and loved ones far away. We can see their faces. We can tell them we love them.
Stay home as much as possible. Keep the physical distances between each other that we’re told to keep. Wash and sanitize your hands. A lot.
And please follow The Telegraph, in print and online. Yes, we need your financial support to put food on our own tables. More than ever.
But every person at this newspaper wants nothing more than to get you the most complete, most accurate information on COVID-19 and how to fight it, along with the rest of the news you need to live every day.
This virus will play out in time. We know not when.
But let us not doubt ourselves and each other. Let us remember this time, and all the lessons we will learn, and be the stronger for it.
Let us be people who live for others, like Nebraskans and Americans at their best.
God bless and keep you all.
