There’s hope for a reasonable Iron Eagle Golf Course remedy — if North Platte’s leaders can unite and hammer it out.
Two potentially game-changing statements became public this past week, though we’re not sure they were clearly heard amid all the clamor at two remarkably contentious City Council meetings.
The Telegraph reported them both.
In reverse order:
» Our mayor publicly confirmed that he has indeed been doing what many Iron Eagle critics have demanded: talking to folks who might be interested in taking the course off the city’s hands.
» Chief Development’s president, Roger Bullington, has said his firm won’t pick up its huge investment package and go home if the city divests itself of Iron Eagle — and that a golf course isn’t the only possible beneficial neighbor for Chief’s envisioned senior-living complex.
In other words: There’s a middle ground to be found.
One that both “stops the bleeding” (as some Iron Eagle critics put it) and yet retains the ability of those lovely but flood-prone 154 acres to lure the economic growth North Platte has badly needed for so long.
Can our mayor, council members and residents grasp the chance and find that alternative?
We believe they can. That we can.
We hope readers of this page realize that our own Iron Eagle editorials have sought not to demand any particular solution but to help our community slice through the emotions and reveal other options.
The Telegraph endorsed municipal golf in the May 1992 election that authorized it. We still see a place for it in our recreation offerings. Not everyone can afford to play on a private course.
But four major South Platte River floods since 1995, and the expensive Iron Eagle repairs following each one, dictate that a city hard-pressed to maintain its other basic services must find a way to reduce its financial exposure.
It’s also true that “investment begets investment,” as Bullington told the council Tuesday, and that “green space” and outdoor recreation options within it can open the economic floodgates that Chief is willing — even amid our dissension — to help us pry open.
If you don’t think we need that in North Platte, you haven’t been paying attention. But we think most people understand that.
Must Iron Eagle remain under city ownership for all this to happen?
Whether it does or not, and in light of the river’s unpredictability, must it stay at 18 holes? Would nine on the highest ground make more sense? Or should it be simple Iron Eagle Park at the east end of our growing hike-bike trail system?
Such are the tough choices we all face when we govern ourselves.
And this isn’t “the government” vs. the people. It’s us vs. us.
Leaders negotiating economic deals in good faith for their community cannot always say what they’re up to precisely when people demand they do so.
Mayor Livingston has been listening to those who want the city out of the golf business. He also seems to have found an impressive, civic-minded partner in Chief to help energize our future — even knowing just how intense our civic engagement often gets.
The mayor should be commended. So should Chief’s leaders. And we have council members who only want the best for North Platte, even though their opinions on this issue are all over the place.
If they’re all willing to work together, and if we give them some space while not averting our eyes, we believe the makings of a satisfactory solution lie before them.
And if they start down that road, they just might find that others with a direct interest in those pretty acres along the river would join in crafting that solution.
Drifting along on Iron Eagle isn’t acceptable any longer. That should be evident to all. But let’s all think about what has been said this past week and the openings for compromise that they indicate. And let’s seize the moment.
We’re confident North Platte is up to that. If only we will.
