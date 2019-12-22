Peace on Earth, and especially goodwill toward all, seems in especially short supply with Christmas Eve two days away.
However you feel about political decisions in Washington, Lincoln or your own community, it surely is beyond debate that Americans at Christmas 2019 are succumbing to near-constant impulses to rip apart our unions with each other, if not yet our Union, as “one nation under God, indivisible.”
It doesn’t do any good to focus on who’s to blame or who started us down this path. That’s playground thinking. Besides, it’s a bipartisan problem at this point.
But as many of us attend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services or Midnight Mass, we might do well to ponder our current state as we sing our hymns and look at the Nativity scenes around our altars.
For the Babe of Bethlehem surely is nudging us to look at the manger and whispering: When will you live and love as I did when I lived on Earth as one of you?
The remedy to the turmoil in our society should be self-evident, regardless of whether you’re Christian, follow a different religious faith or fit into the “nones.”
Peace on Earth, as the non-Christmas song says, still begins with us. As individuals. As a nation. As a human species.
It cannot merely be something we talk about, and perhaps even live out, from sundown Dec. 24 to sunrise Dec. 26 or for one hour each Sunday or Sabbath Saturday or Thanksgiving Thursday.
If we leave our sacred spaces or meditative places and immediately resume living only for ourselves, there can be no peace on Earth, our nation, our state or our communities.
If we constantly leap to believe the worst about each other — fed eagerly by those, whether right or left, who depend on stirring up division for their own power or success — there can be no peace on Earth or in the United States, Nebraska or North Platte.
And if we give up on seeing each other as human beings with equal rights and equal dignity, no matter our external appearances or personal choices, there can be no peace on Earth or in our land.
We then will have bespoiled the one thing that has made the United States what Abraham Lincoln (and Ronald Reagan after him) called “the last, best hope of Earth”: our aspiration, despite some spectacular failures, to live out the ideals our Founders wrote into the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Federalist Papers and the Bill of Rights.
Though they also incorporated less explicitly Christian influences into our founding documents, the Founders looked to the Babe of Bethlehem and the Christ of the cross to energize the national beliefs we have followed and from which all free peoples have taken hope in the darkest times.
The numberless, sometimes deliberate ways we fall short of our ideals are not the fault of that infant in the manger. He showed us how we’re supposed to live for others first, all the way to death.
The soldiers who went to war to halt the evils of German Nazism, and the people of western Nebraska who founded and sustained North Platte’s Christmas-born World War II Canteen, by and large understood those things. Had they not, freedom never would have prevailed.
The light atop our “shining city upon a hill” — another favorite Reagan phrase, borrowed from 17th-century evangelist John Winthrop — can shine only as long as we Americans refuse to let the worst impulses of our imperfect humanity rule us and how we treat each other and the world.
We dare not extinguish it, for all the world to see, by tearing ourselves apart.
We need not agree in all things to “love one another as I have loved you,” as the grown-up Babe of Bethlehem told His friends the night before He suffered the worst of our inhumanities for our sake.
He calls us back to that “new commandment” again this Christmas week, not merely for these few days but for as long as this nation and world endure.
We wish you, and this land we love, “peace on Earth” and goodwill to all.
