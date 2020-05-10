Sometime in the coming days, Jim Hawks will leave City Hall for the last time, hook up his camper and take off for a while with his wife, Janelle.
That will leave one more big transition in North Platte government, which voters will start addressing themselves in Tuesday’s primary election for mayor.
Once they name Dwight Livingston’s successor in November, North Platte will have replaced no fewer than seven retiring city leaders since the fall of 2018.
That’s a generational type of transition, especially when one looks at the positions that now have new occupants:
Police chief (Daniel Hudson, replacing Mike Swain). Public service director (Layne Groseth, for Wes Meyer). Airport manager (Sam Seafeldt, for Mike Sharkey, by the independent North Platte Airport Authority).
City attorney (Terry Waite, with help from law partner Todd McWha and their firm, for Doug Stack). City engineer (Brent Burklund, for TC Engineering founder and partner Tom Werblow). And now city administrator (Matthew Kibbon, for Hawks).
If one values an occasional transfusion of new blood in government, we’ve gotten it in abundance no matter whom voters choose as mayoral finalists Tuesday.
Of course Waite and Burklund, and their firms that have contracted with the city for legal and engineering services, have been among us a long time.
So has Groseth, who grew up in Lincoln County and came back a few years before joining the city last year.
But he, Kibbon and Hudson — native Nebraskans all — also have years of knowledge and experience in other states, as Seafeldt has from his native Washington state and North Dakota.
Whenever transitions loom in an organization, the question always arises: Should we stick with people who know how we’ve always done things? Or is this a time when we need new ideas and new blood?
We feel North Platte’s leaders, in filling these vital positions, have bequeathed our community a wise mix of both qualities.
If we want leaders whose doors are always open and usually aren’t defensive or evasive, we’ve been served well by the choices Mayor Livingston, the City Council and (in Seafeldt’s case) the Airport Authority board have made.
Now city voters take their turn, starting with Tuesday’s primary.
In the mayor’s race, they have a sitting councilman (also the youngest in the field), a former councilman and three first-time candidates for public office to choose from in whittling the field for November from five to two.
Three of the four council races won’t be contested until November, but voters won’t be lacking for options in approaches when we get that far.
As we’ve said recently, we believe North Platte and its people will be served best by officeholders who put others’ well-being ahead of their own egos and agendas and are able to bring our people together to meet any challenge.
Those qualities aren’t unique to either newcomers or tried-and-true officeholders.
So we simply encourage everyone who has yet to vote their primary ballots to do some homework, consider those qualities in all our candidates and make your choices.
Some final words are in order about the three city department heads who announced their retirements last December.
Doug Stack slipped away as city attorney in January, but he gave this community a quarter-century of service at City Hall.
The money’s always better on the outside for a lawyer. The lawyers who take less of it in order to pursue long-term public service deserve our deepest thanks.
Werblow and Hawks would have left the same day, May 1, if COVID-19 complications in Hawks’ transition hadn’t necessitated his sticking around a few extra days.
Both are engineers by heart and training. They like to make things work and work better. They know people in their community need the projects they’ve done to work long after they’re gone.
Both have done that excellently for the city they love. Hawks, in particular, is leaving with tributes from our community and from statewide organizations — the League of Nebraska Municipalities, Nebraska Public Power District and the Nebraska Municipal Power Pool — that worked closely with him for years.
Our departing generation, our outgoing mayor included, have set high standards for selfless service. Thus far, we’re confident their successors will carry them on deeper into this new millennium.
