North Platte Public Schools patrons have much to learn about the school security and remodeling proposal they’ll be asked to support in March.
Because it bears the words “levy override,” however, it’s vital to understand one thing right away about what school leaders are asking of voters:
They’re not asking for a property tax increase.
Quite the opposite, in fact, when it comes to taxes for school building work. They already slashed those this school year. And this plan would cut them a little more.
With apologies to former Lake Maloney School District patrons — who still are repaying bonds for improvements to their school before it was merged into North Platte — it’ll be easier to illustrate the finances of the district’s proposal if we leave out their separate bond payments.
Every property owner in the district has been paying off the bonds that built the current North Platte High School, as well as a separate “special building fund” tax for smaller projects.
Property taxes for bond repayments are exempt from state tax-rate lids. Those for special building funds are not.
But with the NPHS bond about to be paid off, the district’s last annual bond payment this year will be half of what it was.
That already produced a school property tax cut on the 2019 tax bill you got this week. And it sets up what the district wants its voters to do.
If they say “yes,” here’s what the NPHS bond and special building fund tax rates (in cents per $100 of taxable value) will look like last year, this year and next year:
» 2018-19: NPHS, 9.5 cents. Building fund: 3 cents. Total: 12.5 cents.
» 2019-20: NPHS, 4.74 cents. Building fund: 3 cents. Total: 7.74 cents.
» 2020-21: NPHS, zero. Building fund: 7.5 cents. Total: 7.5 cents.
That’s a tax-rate cut by any math.
Since the building fund falls under the state tax-rate lid, voters have to approve all this. But in this unusual case, a “levy override” only affects the future size of this year’s tax cut.
Since there’s no tax increase in play, voters can pay more attention to the security and infrastructure projects this plan would pay for.
That’s good, because there’s a definite discussion to be had about security needs in our school buildings. (The plan’s HVAC and air-quality improvements in three schools should be mostly self-explanatory.)
Voters should attend one or more of the six public forums coming up after New Year’s to learn why district officials deem it necessary to relocate the main offices at NPHS and Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries.
We’ll be interested, too, not only because school violence and threats of violence continue but also because we’ve already taken repeated steps that have profoundly changed the atmosphere our students learn in from what previous generations knew.
Will consolidating entrances and relocating front offices at the three schools make a distinct difference in their security?
Is this plan the only effective option to close whatever vulnerabilities school officials perceive or have been told exist?
Finally, is it truly possible to guard students and staff against every security risk?
Those are among questions patrons should seek answers to. But this time, “Will this increase my taxes?” isn’t one of them.
