We’re accustomed on Memorial Day to focus on members of our armed forces who died for their country in one particular way.
We speak of the shedding of their blood.
Of course it’s well that we do, even as we likewise honor the blood shed by those who are wounded in the line of duty and survived to tell the tale.
Statistics from virtually every war, certainly all of those in the modern age, typically focus on those killed, wounded or missing.
But until the last century, those three categories never came close to accounting for all our honored dead.
We speak today, when COVID-19 has blighted virtually everything we know, of those who died of disease on active duty.
We owe much to them, too, especially now.
For much of what we know about treating and limiting the spread of communicable diseases comes from the experiences of the soldiers who got sick and died and the doctors and nurses who treated them.
When you read about the miserable conditions faced by George Washington’s troops at Valley Forge, it wasn’t all about freezing or starving to death.
When you put hundreds or thousands of people together, contagious diseases find ripe conditions to spread. Just like now.
Smallpox was a bane of Washington’s years as Continental Army commander. If it caught fire, his force, never large, could be rendered helpless.
Fortunately, doctors of his time had recently learned that inoculating people with pus from an infected person’s sores often resulted in a mild case of smallpox — and long-term immunity.
That knowledge came in peacetime, not war. But when Washington prepared for battle, he often insisted that new soldiers in his ranks be inoculated, historian Ron Chernow wrote in “Washington: A Life” in 2010.
Even so, many other communicable diseases could set the angel of death on a rampage.
During the Revolution, 17,000 of America’s 25,000 service deaths were attributed to causes other than bullets or bayonets. Disease was usually the reason.
Non-combat deaths totaled nearly 12,750 during the War of 1812 and 11,550 during the Mexican War. During the Civil War — by far our deadliest conflict — more than 450,000 of the combined 655,000 service deaths, North and South, weren’t caused by combat.
Not until World War II, as more and more bacteria and eventually viruses were isolated and vaccinations and treatments developed, did deaths in combat finally surpass those from disease.
Maj. Walter Reed, an Army doctor once stationed at Fort Robinson in Nebraska, is honored as the conqueror of the yellow fever virus. His research saved countless workers in the Panama Canal construction zone from 1904 to 1914.
But, as we’ve learned anew since the onset of the novel coronavirus, World War I was ending as the last great worldwide pandemic spread.
The Spanish influenza was first identified not far from here, in the spring of 1918 at Camp Funston, Kansas, near present-day Fort Riley.
A soldier just back from leave at home in Haskell County (located along U.S. Highway 83 in southwest Kansas) appears to have brought a brand-new, deadly mutation of an H1N1 virus back with him.
It spread like wildfire through Camp Funston, faded as spring arrived, then pounced anew there with lethal vengeance late that summer.
The Army had been shipping thousands of doughboys to France all year. They were the ones who broke the back of the last German assaults and brought peace by November.
But the Spanish flu traveled with them between camps and to the front, while friends and loved ones who had visited them before they shipped out — including people from North Platte — took it home with them.
The eventual U.S. death toll of 675,000 from Spanish flu and its complications, part of a worldwide toll of 20 to 50 million, included 43,000 uniformed Americans.
But let us never forget that those soldiers, sailors and Marines, like their counterparts before and since, put on the uniform knowing they might not return home.
Many, before their deaths, likely performed duties far more obscure than those of U.S. service members who poured out their lifeblood onto the battlefields of Earth.
But they, too, did their duty.
No matter how they gave their lives, may all who have worn our uniforms be remembered and revered on this 153rd Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.