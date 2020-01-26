Having dealt in this space last week with would-be state-level “done deals” (the Lake McConaughy access plan, now thankfully tabled for changes), it’s time to talk about a similar issue in North Platte.
It’s not at all clear, based on what we’ve heard and the little officially said, that North Platte Public Schools had a fully formed plan to consolidate north-side elementary pupils at Lincoln School and devote Buffalo School to early childhood education.
But the way things went down earlier this month amounted to a master class in “How to Lose Your School Election Over Something Entirely Different.”
The Buffalo-Lincoln matter is entirely different from the question in the district’s pending mail-in election to finance security reconfigurations and air-quality projects at several schools, Buffalo among them.
Let it be said again that there’s no overall tax increase involved in this election. It’s about the size of additional tax cuts as North Platte High School bonds are paid off.
But school tax questions in North Platte historically have been hard to sell.
So what happened after the district finalized its election plans?
» District leaders voiced the Buffalo-Lincoln “proposal” at a PTA meeting in a way leading some to conclude it was on a fast track to approval, since next year’s district staffing decisions must be made soon. A separate proposed reconfiguration within Osgood Elementary surfaced about the same time.
» When the press sought to clarify what is and isn’t on the table for these schools, district officials said little.
» Then, at the very next school board meeting Jan. 13, concerned district patrons showed up to comment — only to be told that the school board had decided to eliminate public comments at its January meeting (and all January meetings to come) because that’s when the board reorganizes for the next calendar year.
And it all happened before the first of the district’s scheduled public election forums on the security projects.
That’s a great way to build public support, right?
Yeah, right.
We’re talking about three separate issues (counting whether to take public comment at January meetings). They shouldn’t be connected, and in a culture where public input and knowledge is encouraged, they wouldn’t be.
But the district damaged its chances for voter approval on its supposed big issue of the year by appearing to put another hot-button issue (Buffalo-Lincoln) on its front burner and then discouraging public debate.
Where official silence reigns, rumors and conspiracy theories abound. And they’re typically more damaging than the truth.
Would that governments and their leaders, at every level, would finally learn that lesson.
Our students’ safety should take top priority. The security proposals deserve to be debated on their own, without being clouded over by other controversies.
We previously pointed out what the election proposal would and wouldn’t mean for school property taxes, in order to make clear that the words “tax increase” truly are off the table this time.
That’s despite the fact that school patrons are being asked to override the state lid on school tax rates to enable the security and air-quality projects.
Property taxes to pay off the NPHS bonds, which are about to go away, are exempt from the lid. Tax rates for “special building funds,” which would be set lower than the current NPHS bond tax rate, are not exempt. Thus the “levy override” request.
As to the Buffalo-Lincoln discussion, it’s a fact that district enrollment has declined. School leaders wouldn’t be serving the taxpayers as we all expect if they weren’t evaluating the best uses of their buildings.
But they hurt themselves by broaching the Buffalo-Lincoln matter in a PTA meeting in ways suggesting a “done deal,” even if it wasn’t.
In a city this size, word is bound to get out. That didn’t seem to be part of school leaders’ thinking, either.
The Buffalo-Lincoln matter has been set aside for now. But it’s bound to linger in the minds of voters being asked to trust school leaders on the merits of the security and air-quality projects in the coming mail-in election.
The district has inflicted a needless public relations wound upon itself, in a community that rightly demands public involvement on difficult topics from the start.
We’ll know how much difference it ends up making after the election’s March 10 ballot deadline.
