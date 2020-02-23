Welcome to the 2020 election season, thanks to North Platte Public Schools’ decision to conduct the first all-mail election in our city’s history.
Election Day on the schools’ “safety and security initiative” is whenever you want it, as long as you return your completed ballot by 5 p.m. March 10.
As we said in 2018, while The Telegraph no longer endorses individual candidates for office, we still will offer our thoughts on ballot questions like this one.
The heart of the matter, as with too many things in this violent world, is school safety.
Though three elementary schools would receive environmental upgrades (doors, windows and HVAC improvements), the main issue before voters is reconfiguring entrances at Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries and North Platte High School.
Eight schools have already received the environmental improvements slated for Jefferson, Eisenhower and McDonald elementaries. Those three also would get new surveillance cameras under this plan.
Raising the building fund’s property tax rate to fund those projects and the safety-related work at NPHS, Buffalo and Jefferson would take the district over the state’s lid on school tax rates.
That’s the reason for this election: to ask you for a five-year “levy override” to collect the extra 4.5 cents per $100 of taxable value it’ll take to do this work.
Just another tax increase, right?
Not this time.
That’s because we’re in the last year of paying property taxes to repay the bonds on the NPHS building that opened in 2003.
You’ve already seen that bond tax cut in half this year — from 9.5 cents to 4.74 cents per $100 — because this “payoff” year’s bond payments are half those of previous years. (Remember, also, that bond taxes are exempt from the state lid.)
What the district wants to do, in effect, is take 4.5 cents of that 4.74 cents per $100, starting next school year, and move it from the bond fund to the building fund to do these projects.
No matter what, there’s one more tax-rate cut coming. This election — despite its “levy override” label — simply will decide the size of that tax cut.
So the main question is this:
Will moving the school offices closer to the entrances at Buffalo, Jefferson and NPHS make it harder for some crazed fool to inflict lethal violence on our students and teachers?
Jefferson and Buffalo were designed in the previous century. Even the “new” NPHS was completed at a time when the 1999 mass shootings at Columbine High School in the Denver area remained an anomaly rather than a sickening “new normal.”
Our schools’ entrances are securely locked during school hours. People have to “buzz in” for the office to let them in.
But if the office isn’t right near that entrance, someone who manages to sneak a weapon through the door would have more time to do what he or she intends to do before school officials can stop them.
That’s the issue in this election.
Yes, it shouldn’t be an issue any of us have to face.
Many of us who were in school in the decades before Columbine and 9/11 deeply regret that our children and grandchildren can’t go to school without having to go through things like active-shooter drills.
To remove the conditions that have made this era more tense and less secure than our own childhoods require some choices that some don’t want to make but, sadly, might no longer make a difference anyway.
We could say “it can’t happen here” in the vast openness of the Plains. But one has to soberly reflect that no one at Columbine and all the sites of mass school shootings since then expected it would happen to them.
This safety project can’t guarantee North Platte won’t be added to the list. Nothing can.
But it adds one more obstacle at those three schools to those who would go out in a blaze of hell and take kids and teachers with them.
There’s no tax increase this time. Let’s keep our focus, in this mail-in election, on the people in our schools and the security they all deserve.
We recommend you vote “FOR” the proposal. And, either way, don’t forget to return your ballot so your voice counts.
