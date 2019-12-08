North Platte City Hall will have a lot of new blood this time next year. And we don’t mean the coming election.
By then, no fewer than five of city government’s key department heads and appointed officials will have retired and been replaced in a two-year period.
We should have a new city administrator, city attorney and city engineer by next summer to go along with the new police chief and new public service director who came on board last winter.
If you count the new airport manager who began work last year — which we would, even though Lee Bird Field falls under the separate North Platte Airport Authority — the number of key city-related retirements rises to six.
Review that list, and you see just how important those people are and have been to keeping North Platte going.
Not only that, but Jim Hawks’ basic job title as city administrator doesn’t fully cover the number of vital city functions that soon will be guided by new leadership.
He’s in charge of all of North Platte’s 220-some city employees, of course. But Hawks has “tripled up” for years, at the behest of past elected city leaders, as Municipal Light & Water director and city development director.
Outgoing City Engineer Tom Werblow has filled his once full-time post for 14 years on a part-time basis — again at the initiative of past elected leadership — while continuing to work at his own engineering firm.
Mayor Dwight Livingston and the City Council now must decide whether it continues to make sense to fill four key city positions with 1½ people.
The mayor also plans to examine, now that Werblow and City Attorney Doug Stack are about to retire, whether or not their successors should be full-time.
In the case of Stack’s currently full-time post, that could lead to contracting out the city’s needs for legal counsel to a local law firm.
None of these decisions should simply be about money. It’s also a matter of the talents, knowledge and education of the people available to fill these posts.
Can another city administrator be found with the background and qualifications to directly manage an electrical utility? And oversee the city’s involvement in economic development? And even backstop day-to-day city street operations, which Hawks has done as a state-certified street superintendent?
Maybe. But don’t be surprised if the mayor and council wind up redrawing the city’s organizational chart as they fill these vital positions. It’s good that Hawks will be part of the process of replacing himself and the others before he leaves.
North Platte residents should be encouraged by the strong professional and personal qualities shown by the respective successors to former Police Chief Mike Swain, Public Service Director Wes Meyer and Airport Manager Mike Sharkey.
Those three, like the trio about to step down, were devoted public servants and good neighbors for many years. It’s more than evident to us, after a year, that Daniel Hudson, Layne Groseth and Sam Seafeldt are cut from the same cloth.
It’s priceless that Hudson and Groseth are native western Nebraskans who gained vital experience in larger cities before embracing the chance to return. Seafeldt, who grew up in Seattle but adopted the northern Plains as an adult, also “gets” our region very well indeed.
We may hope our elected city leaders will do as well in finding capable, community-minded successors to Hawks, Werblow and Stack, all of whom intend to stay in North Platte after they step down.
Let’s be sure to thank this second trio (and the first, too, if you meant to but forgot) for the many combined decades they gave to keeping our lights on, our streets plowed, our faucets running and our people safe.
Yes, they were paid to do so. But those six stayed on the job so long for the best reason of all: They believed in North Platte and its people. As do we.
