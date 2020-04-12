Weather Alert

...HARSH WINTER WEATHER TODAY ACROSS WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .A STRONG SPRING WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY. THE WORST OF THE WINTER WEATHER IS EXPECTED THIS MORNING. WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE BY LATE AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /3 PM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT /3 PM MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&