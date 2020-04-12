Local businesses, the linchpin of our community, need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.
Thus we’re pleased to announce Shop Local, a new partnership connecting all of us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost and gives you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
Special thanks go to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., North Platte Ambassadors, Tami Timmerman-Lashley of Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers, First State Bank and Allo Communications for sponsoring this initiative.
Because of their help, local businesses can connect to Shop Local without any setup fees.
Every little bit helps right now. So please check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards. You’ll find our page online at localbusiness.lee.net/north-platte-telegraph.
