There was a time, one recalls on today’s 153rd birthday of our state, when Omaha and Lincoln weren’t pitted against the rest of Nebraska.
They were pitted against each other. Or, more accurately, their regions were.
Our original geographic rivalry, dating to the birth of Nebraska Territory in the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act, wasn’t east vs. west but opposite sides of the Platte River vs. each other.
Strangely, the towns at the heart of the struggle were on the same side of that river.
Bellevue, already settled thanks to Peter Sarpy’s trading post near the Platte’s north bank, expected the most vital prize of territorial status: the capital.
Then some business people crossed the Missouri River from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and founded Omaha City north of Bellevue.
Had President Franklin Pierce’s first territorial governor lived, the “south of the Platte” party might have won the capital even with Bellevue on the wrong side of the river.
But Francis Burt of South Carolina, already ill when he arrived, died soon after taking the oath of office at Bellevue.
Next in line was Pierce’s territorial secretary, Thomas Cuming, a “north of the Platte” man with Omaha business connections.
As acting governor, it fell to Cuming to draw the district lines for the first Territorial Legislature.
When he did, the “north of the Platte” area along the Missouri — though its population was half that living south of the river — got more legislative seats.
Naturally, Cuming summoned the first legislature to meet at Omaha.
He set off strife between the two sides of the river that didn’t let up until after the Civil War, when Nebraska became the only state admitted to the Union by Congress overriding a presidential veto of its statehood bill.
Nebraska Territory’s version of North vs. South (in fact, a handful of slaves were kept south of the river before the war) raged most every winter the Territorial Legislature met, with the south still trying to wrest the capital from Omaha.
In 1858, it got so bad that lawmakers engaged in fistfights on the floor — whereupon the south-of-the-Platte forces “seceded” and met for the rest of the session even farther north in Florence, the “Winter Quarters” of the 1840s Mormon migration to Utah. (Florence would be absorbed into Omaha in 1917.)
Not until President Andrew Johnson reluctantly proclaimed Nebraska a state on March 1, 1867, did the “south of the Platte” people have enough legislative votes — and a “southern” governor in David Butler of Pawnee City — to finally get their way.
The first session of the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill locating a new state capital south of the Platte. Lancaster, a small village within the bill’s designated area, became the choice.
Omaha’s champions weren’t through. They managed to attach an amendment to name the state capital after the dead president many south-of-the-Platte folks never were fond of: Abraham Lincoln.
But their “poison pill” amendment didn’t work. The southern lawmakers agreed.
Lincoln naturally swelled into a much larger city as the new state’s government institutions and brand-new university set up shop there.
While Omaha and Lincoln have never fully shed their rivalry, the geographic axis of Nebraska’s divisions gradually swung from north-south to east-west.
Not until 1916 did Nebraska elect a western governor, North Platte’s Keith Neville. Regional loyalty mattered so much that the city’s Republican-leaning newspaper editors, The Telegraph’s A.P. Kelly and the Semi-Weekly Tribune’s Ira L. Bare, stumped for the young Democrat who became this state’s “boy governor.”
Bare, later a Telegraph columnist, urged “every lover of the west to rally behind Keith Neville and give him the support that he deserves personally and as a representative of that west which has so long been ignored.”
Sound familiar?
Other states have their own stories of big-city dominance and rural resentment, even where their capitals sit at or near the geographic center rather than at one end or the other.
But it’s useful to remember on this Statehood Day that there’s nothing new under the sun, including this strange phenomenon that Nebraska’s 450 miles apparently are so much longer from east to west than from west to east.
(Of course, one does go uphill all the way — very, very slowly — when headed our direction. Don’t tell anyone.)
