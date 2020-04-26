Only one person has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln County, six weeks after we started canceling events and keeping safe distances.
How should we feel about that?
Lucky, perhaps, when we look east and see what our neighbors in Lexington and Grand Island are going through.
Mostly, we’re thankful and grateful that most residents have taken their doctors’ and hospitals’ warnings seriously and generally done what they and our local and state leaders have said we must do.
We wish our county’s death toll were zero. But we’re most fortunate we’ve lost only one of our neighbors to the novel coronavirus to date.
We must stress the words “to date,” however.
With a few hundred COVID-19 cases just one or two hours away, we dare not yet conclude we’ve escaped the greatest risk of overwhelming our hospital and health care workers.
God willing, that time is closer now that Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the first tentative steps toward easing restrictions in the statewide “directed health measure.”
But we dare not forget the life-and-death purpose of all the social distancing, canceled events and business hardships we’re enduring.
We might well have more actual than confirmed COVID-19 cases here in Lincoln County. Our medical professionals assume that is so.
Regardless, the first goal is, and must remain, to keep our local death toll as low as possible.
The second is to enable our hospitals to care for those suffering most from COVID-19 without running out of space, supplies or health care workers trying not to succumb to this known killer themselves.
Please thank your doctors, nurses, other health care professionals and first responders whenever you can.
They cannot see their enemy, but their lives are on the line every day. Even now, Great Plains Health staffers are caring for coronavirus patients brought there from a Callaway nursing home and from Lexington Regional Health Center.
We weep for their peers in other states who must endure the sight of mindless protesters willfully gathering close together and demanding to go where they want and gather with whoever they want, right now, coronavirus or not.
Could there be any greater insult to those committed to care for us — and even those protesters — at risk of death? Especially when health care workers elsewhere already have died from COVID-19?
Such protesters are no better than those half a century ago who disrespected Vietnam veterans when they came home.
Nebraskans aren’t engaging in such protests. And we’re glad.
From our governor on down, the vast majority of Nebraskans have recognized this is no time for selfishness or blind partisanship in the face of such a dangerous enemy.
Our health experts don’t know everything. Even they would tell you that.
If a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed with the wave of a hand, they would do it. If they already knew exactly what would relieve patients’ suffering, they’d use it.
They don’t. Not yet.
What they do have is the best historical knowledge available of what best slowed down the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, smallpox, polio, diphtheria, scarlet fever and so on until vaccines could be found.
Until a COVID-19 vaccine has been safely tested and found effective, that’s the best they’ve got. That might not be until next year. But they’re working as fast as they can.
We are doing what we’re doing to save lives — and to buy time.
We’ve written a lot in this paper about North Platte’s 1918 experience. Those were dark days, weeks, months. Our businesses suffered. Flu victims and their loved ones suffered more.
But things slowly got better. Life slowly returned to normal, carefully, to minimize further flu outbreaks.
That’s the plan this time as well.
Don’t lose heart. Give thanks that all but one of us is still here. That means it’s working. Stay the course.
