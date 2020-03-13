Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke the truth last Monday about the novel coronavirus:
“The virus is very real. This is not something that’s been made up. We need people to take it seriously.”
It is real. It can be deadly, at least for some vulnerable groups of people.
It’s also, apparently, not yet in North Platte. But no one can be absolutely sure it isn’t. Not at this point.
So this is a time for sober, smart, hygienic caution. Not panic. But caution.
If everything you’re hearing or reading seems unreal or overhyped, please remember it’s been since your grandparents’ time that quarantines from contagious diseases were a fact of life.
We need to look back to those times — just over a century, in fact — to realize why it’s absolutely vital to be smart now.
The lessons of the worldwide Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-19 cannot be ignored just because it happened long ago.
The conditions that helped that virus spread and kill 20 million to 50 million people as World War I ended — 675,000 of them Americans — are more similar to these times than we may wish.
The Spanish flu didn’t start far away from here. Like many viruses, it mutated into its deadly form — in Haskell County, Kansas, in the first weeks of 1918.
A soldier from that county took it with him to Camp Funston, Kansas, which was preparing U.S. soldiers — including draftees from Lincoln County — to join Allied forces fighting Germany in France.
An initial national outbreak that winter faded as spring came. But like most viruses, it re-emerged that fall, spreading quickly from one Army camp to another.
It went with them to Europe — and from them into the general population.
The Evening Telegraph of Oct. 4, 1918, said North Platte’s city health board had denied reports that the flu had arrived. But local residents were getting reports of loved ones elsewhere who were sick and dying.
On Oct. 7, 1918, this newspaper declared: “The ‘Flu’ has hit North Platte.” What had been said to be zero cases suddenly had grown to 35.
For the next six weeks, The Telegraph and the competing Semi-Weekly Tribune carried a long, sad string of stories of people succumbing to the pandemic. (William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s daughter Irma and husband Fred Garlow, then in Wyoming, were among them.)
The same Board of Health that had denied the flu’s presence three days earlier swiftly shut down schools and banned public gatherings. Only the spontaneous celebration of the war’s end on Nov. 11 — the original Armistice Day — defied the ban.
North Platte’s brand-new fire station, which still stands at West Front and Vine streets, became a quarantine hospital for flu victims. The women of the nearby Red Cross Canteen, precursor of the famous World War II Canteen, helped care for them.
Nearly 21,000 Nebraskans were ill at the pandemic’s peak on Oct. 26, 1918. Nearly 3,000 Nebraskans died before it ended.
We live in the age of annual flu shots, thankfully. But even with them, 12,000 to 61,000 Americans die from influenza every year.
This is why public health leaders are concerned whenever a new, contagious and potentially deadly virus emerges.
It’s not about politics. It’s about history. And about keeping people safe.
Gov. Ricketts, along with Nebraska’s public health leaders, are responding to coronavirus with the seriousness they must.
We pray it won’t be necessary to shut down North Platte or any other community. We must be ready to cooperate if it does. But if we’re smart now, we have our best chance to keep that day from coming.
Pay attention to the advice you’re seeing online. Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. Keep up to 6 feet away from most people. If you sneeze, do it in your sleeve or elbow.
And if you do develop the symptoms identified with coronavirus — fever, a cough and shortness of breath — call your doctor’s office. Don’t just show up there: They need time to prepare for you so they, too, can be kept as safe as possible.
This need not be 1918. Let’s be wise.
