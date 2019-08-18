As the Nebraska State Board of Education revises social studies standards, it’s clear one priority will be including the stories of minority groups.
Fine. But we suggest an additional one.
For many decades, Nebraska has used the fourth grade to introduce children to our history and culture and our unique one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature.
The draft standards’ fourth-grade civics goals include being able to “communicate how a bill becomes a law in the Nebraska Unicameral.”
Well and good. But one round of lessons at age 10 isn’t enough.
Thanks to George W. Norris and his generation, we make laws totally unlike the other 49 states and especially unlike Congress.
Our Unicameral is simple, open and solution-oriented, at least regarding life’s day-to-day, nuts-and-bolts problems.
Party views are hardly muted, but Norris’ nonpartisan ideal has endured and been regularly fulfilled since 1937.
Sadly, the only teenagers guaranteed to learn what makes our government special are the delegates chosen by the American Legion and its auxiliary to attend Boys State and Girls State each summer.
The State Board of Education should require a unit on Nebraska government during high school, when idealistic teens are and should be learning how to be responsible citizens.
Partisanship is destroying self-government. Maybe realizing that Nebraska has long tried to do better — and succeeds more often than not — might be another tool to keep our young people here or plant a seed that lures them home.