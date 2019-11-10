So many stories about the experiences of America’s veterans will never be told.
We feature a few in the Veterans Day section inside today’s Telegraph, told by two of our few remaining World War II veterans and other veterans who followed them into service in subsequent wars.
They’re fascinating tales, though they can never fully capture what it means to be in the midst of combat.
Those who died in the line of duty naturally cannot tell their own tales. Those who survive often wait many years to share glimpses of their experiences. Some find them too painful to share at all.
One had to be there to fully understand.
In listening to our veterans speak, and in respecting the silence of those who do not, it falls to us to honor them for going through what most of us have not.
They’re not perfect people, but that’s not the point. If they put on a service uniform for our country, they did so for our sake and often the sakes of people of other nations to whose aid our nation chose to come.
That demands respect.
We live in an age, sad to say, when far too many Americans live so deeply in the present — or prefer so-called virtual realities deep inside their smartphones, tablets or laptops — that events of five years ago are ancient history and those of 10 years ago never took place.
That’s dangerous for our species, let alone our nation. Ignorance of history suits the unscrupulous who lurk along all points on the political spectrum, seeking to set us against each other with words or weapons to their own ends.
It’s far easier to sell war to people lacking not just personal experience of it but also the knowledge, whether firsthand or through recorded accounts, of war’s unmatched ability to devastate cities, nations and individual psyches.
This is why veterans and their stories matter, especially in a free land. They speak across the centuries for those who have eyes to see or read and ears to hear.
Even as we complete the 75-year observances of World War II next year, we begin the 250-year anniversaries of our republic’s founding events, a quarter of a millennium after the Boston Massacre of 1770.
The accounts of our founders — many of them veterans of the Revolution — testify why they felt they had to spend their blood and fortune to break away from Great Britain.
Most of our wars, even that first one, enjoyed something less than full public support. But our veterans, regardless of whether they personally agreed with the reasons they fought, want us to remember why it all took place.
The saying attributed to George Santayana, the Spanish-born American philosopher who lived through both world wars, dare not be forgotten: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
When they share their stories, no matter how painful the remembrance, our veterans renew their sacrifice.
We offer our thanks to the veterans who speak today in this newspaper. We commend to you their stories and those of all veterans who speak from our past and remain among us in our present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.