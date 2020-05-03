This is a tough time. Nerves are on edge. Mistakes get made (which we journalists know too well).
A big mistake happened last week.
Lincoln County and its five neighbors in the West Central District Health Department had been told the state would begin easing COVID-19 restrictions here May 11.
But last Monday, local leaders heard from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office that the state wouldn’t start lifting the foot off our economic brake until May 31.
Folks were, uh, upset.
Then we learned that May 11 was still May 11. Someone there told someone here the wrong date.
And Gov. Ricketts himself came onto WCDHD’s daily virtual press briefing to personally apologize to our local leaders.
It was “our bad,” he said. Folks in his office got their dates mixed up.
We’re grateful Ricketts used the most local public forum he could, given his own directed health measures, to tell us directly that the problem was on his end.
Thanks, Governor, for reminding us all how we should treat each other always.
