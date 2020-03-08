“West Side Story” has rarely failed to evoke controversy, no matter where it’s performed or who it casts.
Some have judged the 1957 musical classic as glorifying gang violence; others, as a warning of its consequences.
Some decry the racism it depicts; others see that as the very reason audiences need to be confronted by it.
Some high schools have shied away from it, their leaders fearing damaging controversy. Others have taken the chance, seeing in its writers’ creation — as in “Romeo and Juliet,” the William Shakespeare tragedy it adapts — a timeless message of humanity’s folly in dividing itself to bloody, disastrous ends.
Another controversy has been mentioned locally as North Platte High School’s fine arts department prepares to present “West Side Story,” for the second time this century, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Let us stress, as strongly as we possibly can, that we fully understand and respect the motivation behind the question:
Can a white actor legitimately play a Puerto Rican character on stage, not having lived the experience of people of Latino heritage?
We believe Stephen Sondheim, the show’s lyricist and the only one of the musical’s creators still living, would be deeply saddened by the question, as his colleagues would have been.
For composer Leonard Bernstein, Sondheim, scriptwriter Arthur Laurents and original choreographer Jerome Robbins created “West Side Story” only a dozen years after the end of World War II, when 6 million of their fellow ethnics were wiped out in the worst racial atrocity of their time and perhaps all time.
All four were Jewish, like many of Broadway’s most shining lights before them and since.
Laurents originally wrote his script as “East Side Story,” depicting a forbidden love between an Irish-Catholic boy and a Jewish girl who survived the Holocaust.
By the time it reached the stage, it had been translated into conflict between a gang featuring Poles and Italians — frequent targets of bigotry, it must be said, by other white Americans — and another featuring Puerto Rican immigrants.
Shakespeare’s original play depicted a similar pointless and ultimately murderous rivalry between two families in one Italian city — separated, by 21st-century standards of “otherness,” by nothing but their names.
In both the introduction and epilogue of “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare hardly evades the useless nature of his main characters’ deaths:
» Opening: “In fair Verona, where we lay our scene,/From ancient grudge break to new mutiny,/ Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean/Do with their death bury their parents’ strife.”
» Closing: “A glooming peace this morning with it brings./The sun, for sorrow, will not show his head./Go hence, to have more talk of these sad things./Some shall be pardoned, and some punished./For never was a story of more woe/Than this of Juliet and her Romeo.”
Maria, the Juliet of “West Side Story,” doesn’t die in this version of Shakespeare’s tale. But if you go to NPHS’ production, listen closely to her closing lines — and remember what the show’s creators had watched happen from afar to millions of their fellow Jews in Adolf Hitler’s clutches:
“We all killed him! And my brother, and Riff. I, too. I can kill now because I hate now.”
She walks away instead, nonetheless robbed of her true love because of mutual hate.
We divide ourselves for countless reasons, none of them justified. Color. Language. Gender. Religion. Personal choices. Brain wiring. And, most foolishly in 2020 America, by political leanings.
Human history is drenched deep red with the results of such unreasoning division when we should all recognize the one identity we share: human.
We can continue to divide ourselves, moving inevitably toward the next bloodletting, or we can finally live up to the statements of our respective faiths and our nation.
Words about loving one another without limits. That all are created equal, with unalienable rights. And so on.
We encourage you to watch “West Side Story” at the NPHS Performing Arts Center next weekend. If you do, please remember these things. And may we all use them to create a more perfect union.
