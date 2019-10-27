The fear is rising, and it’s totally understandable why.
It was voiced at last week’s Planning Commission meeting, where some opponents of North Platte’s latest economic development project raised the dark vision of even more Union Pacific job cuts and ghost towns.
We get it. We’re as sick at heart as everyone else at seeing good, hard-working people shown the door.
We’re as worried as they are that too many profit-driven layoffs — both at Bailey Yard and among train crews miles away from first responders in our region’s great vastness — will fatally compromise safety and lead to avoidable tragedies.
But economically speaking, this cannot be a time of fear in North Platte. It must be a time of courage.
And we do see that courage amid the understandable fear.
Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of the single worst economic day in our history: “Black Friday,” Oct. 29, 1929, when Wall Street suffered the knockout punch that wasn’t fully shaken off until Pearl Harbor.
The Great Depression was a massive national loss of confidence, one that Herbert Hoover (who first used the word “depression” in economic terms) and then Franklin Delano Roosevelt labored to rebuild.
(Yes, Hoover does belong alongside FDR here. Roosevelt’s successor, Harry S. Truman, noted that FDR had continued some of Hoover’s anti-Depression efforts and added, “The Depression was not created by Herbert Hoover, it was created for him.”)
In an economic depression, like a personal one, people withdraw inside themselves. They cling to what they have. They don’t reach out and take chances.
Again, all of this is understandable.
But an economy functions only when people are exchanging goods and services. The longer people hold back, the worse things get.
That’s what North Platte cannot afford this time around.
Our first and still largest employer has been our economic anchor for 153 years. Unless science fiction’s transporter systems suddenly materialize, Union Pacific isn’t going away. Trucks simply can’t carry everything.
U.P. employment has ebbed and flowed even before Unified Plan 2020. Only time will tell if these job cuts will ever be partly reversed.
Regardless, this needs to be when we move decisively to build the diverse economy we failed to pursue in better times.
We’re taking those steps. We can’t retreat now.
We haven’t merely been reluctant to take chances when U.P. employment has shrunk. We’ve historically been that way in good times, too.
So we didn’t invest as we should have in keeping up our infrastructure and amenities. We found fault with efforts to lure businesses and industries to cushion our town against days like these.
Now, when U.P. payrolls are shrinking, we’re working from behind.
If this period makes us fully recognize that we can’t depend solely on the railroad, maybe that will be the silver lining in the dark clouds we were reminded of last week.
North Platte has more promise than some of us seem to think.
And other Nebraskans, folks willing to invest in our community, see it and are stepping forward to do it.
Let’s review the home communities of the four major development projects that have or soon will come before the City Council since last fall:
» North Platte (the Dancer housing project at Philip and Dixie).
» Lincoln and North Platte (the Pacific Place Apartments expansion).
» Grand Island (Chief Development and its industrial, commercial and senior-living projects).
» Omaha (DP Development and its newly proposed commercial-residential development at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard).
We have other North Platte developers in the game, too, some of whom have sought (and received) tax increment financing and some that have not. We’re glad for what folks like Tad Haneborg and Mark Wilkinson are doing.
The point is this: If that many developers from “back east” have confidence in North Platte, why don’t more of us have confidence in ourselves?
One gets a strong impression that these developers, and others in the wings, have been waiting for North Platte to remember what we have going for us.
Between them, they’re investing millions of dollars. Up front. In us. (Remember: TIF merely lets them recover part of their investment over time. They have to spend the money first.)
FDR was right: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Nothing is certain. But let’s stare down the fear. And keep faith in ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.