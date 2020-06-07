We’re reminded of a famous Old Testament passage (Ecclesiastes 3) in sorting out last week’s City Council defeat of the latest TIF proposal in North Platte.
There’s a time to support tax increment financing to grow our community. It’s still such a time here, given our pressing need to attract jobs and build and fix up homes.
There also must be a time, if a TIF initiative doesn’t cut the mustard, to say “no.”
Last Tuesday was such a time.
North Platte still cannot afford to generally frown on TIF, even with the council’s 7-1 refusal to declare 80.79 acres on the west edge of town “substandard and blighted.”
But given how the proposal was put together, the council made the right call.
If our elected leaders don’t judge every proposal on its own merits — be it over TIF or anything else — everything would indeed be a “done deal,” as too many assume.
The proposal for the South Lakeview Boulevard tract, as presented, was borderline at best. Not to mention unfortunate.
Its backers made good points. For one, costs to build houses, streets and utilities have indeed soared in recent years.
(By the way: If you think the city has moved too slowly to fix up streets and extend utilities, you’re right — but how much more are you willing to pay to move faster?)
For another, many young homeowners eventually want something bigger and better. If they can afford to “move up,” that frees up a more affordable home.
North Platte built new homes at a healthy, even brisk pace until about 1980. Then the bottom fell out.
The 1979 federal ruling mandating flood insurance between our rivers — which just-retired City Administrator Jim Hawks spent his city career successfully reversing — was a significant factor in that.
We must catch up. But if the only people who can afford new homes are those for whom money is no object, what will homeowners wanting to “move up” do?
That’s why we can’t eschew TIF. In general.
We’ve said it before: No local government loses property tax money from a TIF project.
Instead, TIF puts off what we stand to gain — for no more than 15 years, and often less.
They put it off by crediting new property taxes — those generated by the increase in the project’s taxable value — back to the developer for putting in those expensive streets and utilities, plus other TIF-eligible costs.
But the South Lakeview proposal stretched the TIF concept to the breaking point.
The vacant land wouldn’t meet any of the state’s 13 “substandard and blighted” standards without including 24 well-kept Sugarberry Road homes across Lakeview.
But one standard — you only need one to qualify — says an area’s existing homes must average at least 40 years old.
The average age of those 24 homes? 39.5.
Rounding or no rounding, 39.5 is not 40. One could see a potential lawsuit in that.
The optics also were bad, mainly because of the state’s wretched “substandard and blighted” language that must be attached to TIF-eligible areas and clearly doesn’t reflect the well-kept nature of the neighborhood.
There must be a time to say “yes” and a time to say “no.” This was the latter.
With that, we must address our fellow residents who admit they’re “ideologically” opposed to TIF.
Many of them rightly want more attention paid to older homes and lower- and middle-income residents and homeowners.
They also want homebuilders who will build here — without TIF — so North Platte’s taxable value will grow right away and we quickly benefit through lower tax rates.
That’s great. Whom would they suggest?
Let’s talk about older homes. State Sen. Mike Groene’s LB 1021 would apply “microTIF” principles so owners of homes 60 years old or older could fix them up and have part of their property taxes credited back for even a relatively low-cost project.
But if LB 1021 should pass, the areas of North Platte needing fix-it home projects the most would have to be declared “substandard and blighted” to use it.
Are we ready for that? Or will we again stumble over three words?
If there is a time to say “no” to TIF, as the council did last week, there also must be times to say “yes.”
Otherwise, we’ll wait a long, long time for growth. If not forever.
