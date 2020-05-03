There’s an underlying truth about testing for COVID-19, one that explains why we’ve been keeping our distance from each other.
We’ve chosen not to state it bluntly. But lest people perceive unfairness or conspiracies behind who’s being tested for coronavirus, it’s time to say straight out:
There aren’t enough tests.
Not anywhere close to enough.
There haven’t been enough since this all began. Not in Nebraska. Not anywhere in this country.
Until there are — which could be a long time yet — we’re left with what we’ve been doing to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
Until and unless an effective vaccine is developed and widely available, COVID-19 will continue to sicken and kill.
That, too, could be a long time off.
That means more people likely will get sick from coronavirus, or become otherwise healthy carriers, while we cautiously try to ease up on our lockdowns and still keep the curve relatively flat in coming months.
And it means that when next fall and winter come along, COVID-19 could become a scourge once more — again, until and unless there’s a vaccine.
We’re not fond of tossing political footballs as to who’s responsible for why America still has pitifully low testing capacity for a disease that only emerged late last year halfway across the world.
Our nation could have built more testing capacity, maybe a lot more, had we done certain things in January, February and March. We didn’t.
But what good does it do to argue about that, since the lethal nature of COVID-19 has been proved some 60,000 times in this country alone?
We likely still wouldn’t have had enough tests. We’re a nation of 330 million.
Let’s get on with making as many reliable tests as we can, as fast as we can, so we have a chance to start pulling our economy off the mat during these warm months.
But let’s be clear why our health experts — for the time being — have set coronavirus testing priorities as they have.
If our health care workers and first responders are going to keep treating and comforting those sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, how can they not be first in line if they show symptoms?
If we don’t have enough people healthy enough to care for us if this thing floors us, what might any of us be in for?
Our health care workers and first responders go first. We owe them no less.
Ditto those of our friends and neighbors most at risk of any respiratory illness, let alone COVID-19.
So what do you do with everyone else who’s probably carrying this bug around?
You make choices. Hard ones. It’s called “triage.”
Doctors and health officials decide who should be tested. Those who aren’t showing symptoms can be left alone. Sort of.
But you can’t just let business go on for them or the rest of us, either. That risks overwhelming hospitals.
Until we get more COVID-19 tests, we have to ration them. Until we get a vaccine, we can’t squash the curve for good.
Yes, we will end up with something like “herd immunity” eventually. But the “herd” we’re really trying to control isn’t us. It’s what inside an unknown number of us.
Herds can stampede if they’re not handled carefully. Ask any rancher.
Let’s keep this herd from rampaging through our hospitals. Be smart.
