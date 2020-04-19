In case you missed it, the front page of today’s Telegraph has instructions on how to view our recorded “virtual forum” with the five remaining candidates for North Platte mayor.
It’s part of our efforts to provide useful information for the May 12 primary election. So is the primary Voters’ Guide that will appear in print and online May 3.
Besides stories on contested North Platte and Lincoln County races, the Voters’ Guide will contain our mayoral candidates’ transcribed responses to questions during the virtual forum recorded Friday night.
With many voters already receiving mail-in ballots — which state and local leaders are highly encouraging during this COVID-19 outbreak — it’s our intention to supply you with election information well before Election Day.
Normally, we would say it’s up to one’s individual preference whether they vote in person or request a mail-in ballot.
This time, because of the coronavirus pandemic, we encourage as many people as possible to cast mail-in ballots (after registering to vote, if you haven’t, to get one).
We greatly appreciate the strength of the message Americans send to the world when we cast our ballots in person and openly.
But the more of us who vote at home this time, the less crowded and less medically risky it will be for those of us who need in-person help to cast a live ballot.
And if we really can start dialing back social distancing by May 12, any short-term COVID-19 resurgence will be less pronounced if most of us don’t have to go vote that day.
Though The Telegraph no longer endorses individual candidates, we wish to offer some food for thought on what one should look for among our candidates, especially those seeking local offices.
We believe it’s vital — more so than ever, given the post-COVID-19 rebuilding job ahead of us — to support candidates who run because they believe in serving others, rather than because they want the job for what it might do for them.
That can be harder to gauge in national or statewide candidates, though one usually can tell whether they put the good of the people and nation before themselves, their party or other narrow interests.
But it’s indispensable to support people who put others before themselves in the races for city, county and school offices, multicounty boards and our unique one-house Legislature.
We’re disturbed by comments we sometimes hear that this or that proposed action by a local board would amount to imposing another layer of “government.”
That can be understood in talking about entities with larger population bases: Washington, state government, our largest cities.
But North Platte’s only a little south of 25,000 people. The other communities in our region are much smaller.
So when we talk about our local governments and their actions, who is this “government” we’re afraid of imposing upon us?
It’s us — our friends and neighbors whom we entrust through our ballots.
We have the best ability to protect ourselves and improve our community in our local elections. We also have the least excuse for griping if we refuse to shape their outcomes.
The people who hold those offices and are seeking to keep them, and those who are seeking to replace or join them, are the ones we know best or can learn about most easily.
We can determine if they’re reasonable people, dedicated toward responsibly limiting our tax burden without harming our community. We can better gauge which ones want to serve us rather than themselves and which ones are best able to bring us together for the common good.
As we look at our incumbents and challengers, we believe they generally fit those descriptions though they may disagree with each other on one or more vital points.
We won’t urge that you vote for one candidate or another. We do urge, most strongly, that you vote — on May 12 or preferably before that, by mail, given these extraordinary conditions.
We hope the recorded mayoral forum we’re posting today and our coverage throughout this year’s elections help you make those most crucial decisions.
