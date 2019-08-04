On a warm July morning during the past administration, I went to the post office for some stamps. The clerk was there and the mailman was just coming in to sort the day’s mail. I commented that since they were government people and government was definitely on to this climate change business, maybe they could help me. I asked for a blizzard right around my house and driveway. Very site specific. They looked at each other and then at me. They said they would see what could be done. Now, the mailman was very punctual — 11:25 a.m., plus or minus 30 seconds — the mail was delivered. I went for the mail at 11:35. Wow! Talk about government service! Hanging off my mailbox was a 10-pound bag of — ice! Whooeeee!
Folks, this is as good as it gets. God — not man — is in charge. Want proof? Check the following from the Bible: Genesis chapters 1 and 2; 1 Kings 18:16-39; Amos 4:13. From recent history — WWII in the Battle of the Bulge, 1944 — read “The True Story of Patton’s Prayer.”
This whole idea of man-made climate change/control is a scam! It is part of a worldwide push toward a One World Government, a communist government complete with a One World Religion.
Do your own research. Read lots of history. Look on the internet. Check out the “World Government Summit.” Don’t be fooled by the fine-sounding words.
Seek truth!
Michael E. Scott
Maywood