North Platte Kiwanis Club hosted their annual benefit Pasta for the Pantries Sept. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church. The dinner was lasagna, vegetable, salad, a roll and drink along with a variety of homemade cakes for dessert. The generous support of local sponsors and ticket sales are very much appreciated. Walmart Distribution Center’s donation assisted us in the cost of the food served. The Salvation Army, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Grace Ministries and Hershey Food Pantry are the pantry organizations that will benefit from the proceeds. North Platte Kiwanis Club is helping the food pantries to fill a vital need in this community.
Ron Rankin and Betty Sones, co-chairpersons
North Platte
