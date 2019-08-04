In response to the July 26 letter about shopping-cart checks:
Less than a year ago, my husband and I went shopping in Lexington at Walmart.
I purchased a blood sugar machine that comes in a sealed box inside a bag.
My husband went to open the box after we got home and noticed the seal was broken. After opening the bag, he found the blood sugar machine was missing.
The next morning I called Walmart and asked to talk to the manager. I told the manager what happened, and he said he would bring me another machine after he got off work that night. I thought, “Right.”
He came and brought me a new machine; he didn’t have to do that. He went out of his way and I appreciated that.
I love shopping at Walmart. It’s too bad not everyone is honest. Thank you, Walmart, and kudos!
Debbie Athey
Gothenburg